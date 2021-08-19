MT5 Instrument backtester

In combination with the BT you can test python strategies.

The communication between python script and windows app is by socket communicaton. The python script is the client.

Also a .DLL interface is available.



In demo the BT works full functionality for EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDNZD, for the other instruments a license is needed.

For persons having a licensed version of the Pytrader_API (MT4 or MT5) the BT is free of charge



There is also a MT4 version available.

For support we have a discord channel available. Discord channel.





The Windows app, python scripts, documentation, .... you can find here.

