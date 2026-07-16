SmartLine

  • Indicators
  • Krasimir Milchev
    Krasimir Milchev

    Krasimir Milchev

    Builder of SmartLine — The Market Lever.
    I make tools that reveal instead of predict: force, weight and fatigue drawn straight on the price, no arrows, no fortune telling.
    Engineering notes and the full manual are on my blog:
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10

SmartLine — by Milchev


SmartLine is not a signal indicator. It is a measurement instrument.

Almost every tool on this market tells you what to do — a buy arrow, a sell arrow, a target — and then goes quiet when it is wrong. SmartLine does something different. It shows you what IS happening, on the exact segment of the chart YOU choose to measure. It never picks the trade for you. It reads the market so you can.

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THE LEVER
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Ctrl+Click any bar — a swing low, a session open, a news candle — and the lever anchors there. From that point to the current price it reads the live battle between buyers and sellers, right on your chart, updating on every tick. Its color shows who is winning. Its thickness shows how heavy the move is.

Shift+Click sets the battle window — the zone where the fight is measured bar by bar. Move the anchor and the whole story changes. That is the entire point: you decide what to measure, and the instrument answers honestly.

Multi-timeframe by nature. The anchor is a point in TIME and PRICE, not a bar index — so it is shared across every timeframe of the symbol. Anchor a swing low on the H1, drop through M5 to M1, and the lever keeps measuring the exact same point in finer and finer resolution. The console reads the same battle at every zoom level; nothing breaks, nothing shifts.

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THE CONSOLE READS
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PULSE — the net pressure balance across the whole lever. Positive means buyers lead, negative means sellers lead.

SPEED — the momentum behind the move. GAIN means it is picking up pace, COOL means it is slowing down, HOLD means steady — plus a FADE flag when a move is running out of steam.

MASS — volume per unit of range: how heavy the current bar really is. When mass builds, the lever itself grows thicker on the chart. On instruments with real exchange volume, MASS also colors by who is behind the live bar — green for buyers, red for sellers — and flags a heavy, one-sided bar with a delta tag. On forex and CFD, where there is no true aggressor, MASS stays neutral: honest by design.

FIELD — the energy state of the move:
  • CALM — quiet, nothing loaded
  • WAVE (Low / Mid / High) — volume pouring out, a release in progress
  • LOADING (Low / Mid / High) — compression building, a spring being wound before it fires
The grading of FIELD was validated across forex majors, stock indices, metals, crypto and crude-oil futures — on M5, M15 and H1, including instruments with real exchange volume. Not a gold-only artifact: the panel measures the same real thing on any liquid instrument.

LVL — lights up when price is sitting on a key swing level.

CLASH — the buyer/seller balance inside your battle window.

GRIP — effort versus result:
  • SOLID — normal traction
  • WALL — pressure is being absorbed, price refuses to move
  • HOLLOW — price is sliding with almost no effort behind it

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HONEST BY DESIGN
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No buy/sell arrows. No promises about direction. FIELD grades the ENERGY of a move — how big, how loaded — but the direction is your craft as a trader. A tool that claims to measure the size AND call the direction is lying about one of them. SmartLine does not.

Volume honesty. On AUTO, SmartLine uses real exchange volume whenever your broker provides it (exchange futures) and shows a green REAL tag. On forex and CFD symbols, where real volume simply does not exist, it uses tick volume and honestly labels it "tick". No pretending, no fiddling.

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BUILT LIKE AN INSTRUMENT, NOT A WIDGET
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• Hand-tuned supersampled rendering with layered-canvas compositing — the lever moves live on every tick, smooth even on a 2-core VPS
• Five color skins so the console reads on any chart background: Neon Dark (the default), Light Paper (tuned for white/light charts, where neon washes out), Graphite (neutral steel), Gold (espresso and gold), and Console (electric-blue with green/magenta accents). Switch skins from a single input — no chart of yours is the wrong chart
• Drag the console anywhere on the chart; collapse it to a compact mode with the corner grip
• An interactive 12-step tutorial opens on first run — replay it any time with the '?' button
• Embedded fonts, no DLLs, no external dependencies — it just runs

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WHO IT IS FOR
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Traders who read the market themselves — Wyckoff and effort-versus-result students, anchored-VWAP users, prop and funded traders who need a clean read of pressure at THEIR chosen level, not another arrow telling them what to think.

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HOW TO USE IT — LIVE CHART
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• Ctrl+Click — set the anchor (it snaps to the nearby High / Low / Close)
• Shift+Click — set the battle window
• Click the LOCK switch — freeze the window distance so it slides forward with price
• Drag the title bar — move the console anywhere
• Corner grip — collapse to compact mode
• '?' button — replay the tutorial

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HOW TO USE THE FREE DEMO (STRATEGY TESTER)
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The Strategy Tester does not pass mouse clicks to indicators — that is an MT5 limitation. So the demo has its own input group, "Demo — Strategy Tester only":

1. Strategy Tester → Indicator → SmartLine, visual mode, XAUUSD, M5 recommended
2. Open the "Demo" input group and set:
   • Demo: anchor time — the bar you want to measure from
   • Demo: anchor price — its price
   • Demo: battle window bars — optional (default 10)
3. Run the test. When the tester reaches your anchor time, the lever bites into the chart and the console starts measuring — exactly what you see live.
4. Leave all three at 0 and the demo simply anchors 10 bars back automatically.

On a live chart you never touch those inputs — leave them at 0 and work interactively with Ctrl+Click / Shift+Click as above.

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SUPPORT & DEVELOPMENT
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SmartLine is actively developed and this listing is its home.
• Every question in the Comments tab gets a reply from the author.
• Updates are free for all buyers, always.
• The roadmap is driven by users — features are prioritized by what real traders ask for in the comments. The instrument grows in the direction its users need.
• What will never change: SmartLine stays a measurement instrument. No signal arrows will ever be bolted on. That is a design principle, not a missing feature.

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Launch price $99 (one-time) — this is the introductory price and it rises as the user base grows. Lock it in now.

The lever measures. The strategy is yours.

Embedded fonts: Chakra Petch (SIL Open Font License 1.1), JetBrains Mono (SIL Open Font License 1.1), Rock Salt (Apache License 2.0).

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5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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