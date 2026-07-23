Walled genessis

This indicator reads price movement data based on the selected timeframe,it automatically retrieves data from Bloomberg and,to some extent,Investing.com. Instructions on how to use it will also be provided to ensure proper operation. Thank you.

It is extremely easy to use and perfectly suited for everyone—from those just starting out in trading to experienced traders. We have spent a considerable amount of time preparing everything; if you are interested in subscribing, please contact our operations number at +62 82258119279, and we will be happy to assist you.