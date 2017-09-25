This is a continuation of the source code elaboration “The template of Expert Advisor for working with news”. The functions included in this template use two news sources - Investing.com and Dailyfx.com. The template doesn’t use DLL.

The Advisor can distinguish between weak, medium, and strong news, as well as apart for Non-farm Payrolls. There is the parameter of a time indentation for each news type, at a time when the script will give a signal about upcoming or past news.

Using this template, you can also invert its work, and then the Advisor will work either only on the newlines or directly before the release of Non-farm Payrolls. If at one point there is a lot of news, then the Advisor takes into account the strongest.

This version of the template provides a concrete example of how you can use it in your trading. This template already has a simple trading function ManageTrade (), which you can change and realize your desires. The logic of working in the template is simple - taking into account the settings, it checks the presence of news, if there is news then the trading is stopped within the time specified in the settings.

For more trading functions visit the following URL:

if ( IsTradeAllowed () && trade) { ManageTrade(); }

Attention! To work with this Expert Advisor you must add it to the trusted URL http://www.dailyfx.com/ and http://ec.forexprostools.com/





Settings:

SourceNews – Choose news source.

Choose news source. LowNews – Activate weak news.

Activate weak news. LowIndentBefore – The indent before a weak news release.

The indent before a weak news release. LowIndentAfter - The indent after a weak news release.

The indent after a weak news release. MidleNews - Activate medium news.

Activate medium news. MidleIndentBefore - The indent before a medium news release.

The indent before a medium news release. MidleIndentAfter - The indent after a medium news release.

The indent after a medium news release. HighNews - Activate strong news.

Activate strong news. HighIndentBefore - The indent before a strong news release.

The indent before a strong news release. HighIndentAfter - The indent after a strong news release.

The indent after a strong news release. NFPNews - Activate news of Non-farm Payrolls.

Activate news of Non-farm Payrolls. NFPIndentBefore - The indent before a news release of Non-farm Payrolls.

The indent before a news release of Non-farm Payrolls. NFPIndentAfter - The indent after a news release of Non-farm Payrolls.

The indent after a news release of Non-farm Payrolls. DrawNewsLines - Activate to show the news lines on the chart.

Activate to show the news lines on the chart. LowColor – The color of weak news.

The color of weak news. MidleColor - The color of medium news.

The color of medium news. HighColor - The color of strong news.

The color of strong news. LineWidth – The line width.

The line width. LineStyle - The line style.

The line style. OnlySymbolNews - Set it to "true" to display news only for selected symbol or "false" to show all.

Set it to "true" to display news only for selected symbol or "false" to show all. Your Time Zone, GMT (for news) - Time zone (GMT).

I want to remind again, this is a template that is designed to develop your own Advisor.

If you can’t figure out how to insert required functions, please contact me, help is close.