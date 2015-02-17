Watch how to download trading robots for free
Template Name - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Trading multiple instruments across multiple timeframes (and multiple brokers) can results in the use of many different templates.
- Template testing generates additional templates.
- An immediate means of template identification is necessary to avoid confusion, trading inefficiency and possible trading mistakes.
- This simple indicator accomplishes the required.
Template Name example:
Key:
- IX = Indices
- FX = Forex
- C = Commodities
- X = No Alerts
- S = Sound Alert (end of candle alert)
- E = EMA
- W = WMA *
* In this example the main indicator mapping the trend. Other indicators may exist on the char but not necessary to include in template name.
