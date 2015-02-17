Trading multiple instruments across multiple timeframes (and multiple brokers) can results in the use of many different templates.

Template testing generates additional templates.

An immediate means of template identification is necessary to avoid confusion, trading inefficiency and possible trading mistakes.

This simple indicator accomplishes the required.

Template Name example:

Key:

IX = Indices

FX = Forex

C = Commodities

X = No Alerts

S = Sound Alert (end of candle alert)

E = EMA

W = WMA *

* In this example the main indicator mapping the trend. Other indicators may exist on the char but not necessary to include in template name.