Transferring Indicators from MQL4 to MQL5

Introduction

Hello dear readers!

In today's article I'm going to represent you an algorithm of transferring simple price calculations from MQL4 to MQL5. With a glance to the difference between MQL5 and MQL4 I added the library of functions mql4_2_mql5.mqh; we will learn how to use it after reading this article.

1. Preparing an Indicator for Transferring

This article is about transferring indicator calculations only; if an indicator contains graphical elements or more complex price calculations, you will encounter difficulties with it.

First of all, we need to prepare an MQL4 code for transferring. Let's take a look at what we need for it.



Open MetaEditor 4 with a necessary indicator, for example, MACD; and start modifying its input parameters:



extern int FastEMA= 12 ; extern int SlowEMA= 26 ; extern int SignalSMA= 9 ; double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[];

We need to bring it all to the following state:



double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA

At the beginning of the line the buffers of indicators are specified together with the & symbols before their names. The reason is that we need to pass the links to the array where all the changes will be performed, but not the array itself!!!

Then come the input parameters. In our MQL4 indicator change the following line:

int start()

to



int start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA)

As you see, two more obligatory elements are added:

int rates_total, int prev_calculated,

The next part is the line that we previously formed.

Now copy the whole section to the last symbol.



int start( int rates_total , int prev_calculated , double &MacdBuffer[] , double &SignalBuffer[] , int FastEMA , int SlowEMA , int SignalSMA) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars; for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) MacdBuffer[i]= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,FastEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i) - iMA ( NULL , 0 ,SlowEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i); for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(MacdBuffer, Bars ,SignalSMA, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

2. Creating an MQL5 Template for MQL4 Programs



Now we need to prepare the environment for our section.



To do it, select the "New" item of the menu in MetaEditor 5, then select "Custom indicator".



Create input parameters (fig. 1) according to the input parameters of the MQL4 indicator:



extern int FastEMA= 12 ; extern int SlowEMA= 26 ; extern int SignalSMA= 9 ;





Figure 1. Input parameters of the MACD indicator



Then create indicator buffers (fig. 2) according to what is written about them in the MQL4 program:



double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[];





Figure 2. The indicator buffers of MACD



Now we have formed a template for our new indicator.

You need to make several modifications to it. Add a line above the input parameters:

#include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh>

To the function:



int OnInit ()

add the line



InitMql4();

int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated);

and add a line that is responsible for starting the environment for the MQL4 program to the body of the program:

As you can see, this function will return number of bars available for the MQL4 environment; a new variable appears here as well:

int CountedMQL4;

This variable is an analog of the MQL5 variable



prev_calculated,

The CountedMQL4 variable is declared in the included file; it passes the amount of calculated data.

Then insert our prepared MQL4 section into the formed MQL5 template after the last symbol.

Now we need to start the indicator.



To do it, add the following line to the body of the program:

Start(bars, CountedMQL4, MacdBuffer, SignalBuffer, FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalSMA);

As you see, this line will pass data, that is necessary for our MQL4 program, as well as the links to resulting buffers, which names we will take from the template created in MQL5.



The following result should be obtained:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MacdBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "SignalBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int FastEMA= 12 ; input int SlowEMA= 26 ; input int SignalSMA= 9 ; double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MacdBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,SignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); InitMql4(); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); Start(bars, CountedMQL4, MacdBuffer, SignalBuffer, FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalSMA); return (rates_total); } int Start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit= Bars -counted_bars; for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) MacdBuffer[i]= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,FastEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i) - iMA ( NULL , 0 ,SlowEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i); for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(MacdBuffer, Bars ,SignalSMA, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

This is just the first stage of the transfer; now we start debugging the indicator.

3. Peculiarities of Working with Indicator Buffers in MQL5



Since many predefined variables of MQL4 correspond to the names of predefined variables of MQL5, you should make the following changes to the transferred MQL4 section:

MQL4

MQL5

IndicatorCounted()

prev_calculated

Bars rates_total iMA( iMAMql4( iMAOnArray( iMAOnArrayMql4(

Regarding the peculiarities of organization of data storage, the MQL5 reference says the following about SetIndexBuffer():

Note After binding, the dynamic array buffer[] will be indexed as in common arrays, even if the indexing of timeseries is pre-installed for the bound array . If you want to change the order of access to elements of the indicator array, use the ArraySetAsSeries() function after binding the array using the SetIndexBuffer() function.

Thus, the initial policy of accessing indicator buffers now corresponds to working with ordinary arrays, so you should always add the binding:

ArraySetAsSeries (MacdBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (SignalBuffer,true);

The resultant code is the following:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MacdBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "SignalBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int FastEMA= 12 ; input int SlowEMA= 26 ; input int SignalSMA= 9 ; double MacdBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MacdBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,SignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); InitMql4(); ArraySetAsSeries (MacdBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (SignalBuffer,true); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); Start(bars, CountedMQL4, MacdBuffer, SignalBuffer, FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalSMA); return (rates_total); } int Start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MacdBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], int FastEMA, int SlowEMA, int SignalSMA) { int limit; int counted_bars=prev_calculated; if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; limit=rates_total-counted_bars; for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) MacdBuffer[i]=iMAMql4( NULL , 0 ,FastEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i) -iMAMql4( NULL , 0 ,SlowEMA, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i); for ( int i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArrayMql4(MacdBuffer,rates_total,SignalSMA, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

The result of execution is shown in the fig. 3:

Figure 3. Comparison of the MACD indicator rewritten from MQL4 and the standard one in MQL5.







4. Example of Transferring the Stochastic Indicator

Let's create a new template for our indicator in MetaEditor 5 (fig. 4-5):







Figure 4. Input parameters







Figure 5. Buffers



During debugging we figured out that several calculations from the MQL4 "OnInit" function should be moved inside the "Start" function by simple copying:

int draw_begin1=KPeriod+Slowing; int draw_begin2=draw_begin1+DPeriod;

#property indicator_plots 2

Also we need to change the number of buffers for drawing since in our MQL4 program 2 buffers are used for internal calculations and another 2 are used for drawing.

And change the status of buffers that will be used by our MQL4 program for internal calculations.



SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,HighesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,LowesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS );

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MainBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "SignalBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int Kperiod= 14 ; input int Dperiod= 5 ; input int Slowing= 5 ; double MainBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[]; double HighesBuffer[]; double LowesBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MainBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,SignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,HighesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,LowesBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); InitMql4(); ArraySetAsSeries (MainBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (SignalBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (HighesBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (LowesBuffer,true); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); start(bars, CountedMQL4, MainBuffer, SignalBuffer, HighesBuffer, LowesBuffer, Kperiod, Dperiod, Slowing); return (rates_total); } int start( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &MainBuffer[], double &SignalBuffer[], double &HighesBuffer[], double &LowesBuffer[], int KPeriod, int DPeriod, int Slowing) { int draw_begin1=KPeriod+Slowing; int draw_begin2=draw_begin1+DPeriod; int i,k; int counted_bars=prev_calculated; double price; if (rates_total<=draw_begin2) return ( 0 ); if (counted_bars< 1 ) { for (i= 1 ;i<=draw_begin1;i++) MainBuffer[rates_total-i]= 0 ; for (i= 1 ;i<=draw_begin2;i++) SignalBuffer[rates_total-i]= 0 ; } i=rates_total-KPeriod; if (counted_bars>KPeriod) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double min= 1000000 ; k=i+KPeriod- 1 ; while (k>=i) { price=Low[k]; if (min>price) min=price; k--; } LowesBuffer[i]=min; i--; } i=rates_total-KPeriod; if (counted_bars>KPeriod) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double max=- 1000000 ; k=i+KPeriod- 1 ; while (k>=i) { price=High[k]; if (max<price) max=price; k--; } HighesBuffer[i]=max; i--; } i=rates_total-draw_begin1; if (counted_bars>draw_begin1) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double sumlow= 0.0 ; double sumhigh= 0.0 ; for (k=(i+Slowing- 1 );k>=i;k--) { sumlow+=Close[k]-LowesBuffer[k]; sumhigh+=HighesBuffer[k]-LowesBuffer[k]; } if (sumhigh== 0.0 ) MainBuffer[i]= 100.0 ; else MainBuffer[i]=sumlow/sumhigh* 100 ; i--; } if (counted_bars> 0 ) counted_bars--; int limit=rates_total-counted_bars; for (i= 0 ; i<limit; i++) SignalBuffer[i]=iMAOnArrayMql4(MainBuffer,rates_total,DPeriod, 0 , MODE_SMA ,i); return ( 0 ); }

Make the necessary changes:

As a result we obtained a full-fledged stochastic in MQL5 with the MQL4 price constructions.



The result of its working is shown in the fig. 6:





Figure 6. Comparison of the indicator Stochastic rewritten from MQL4 and the standard Stochastic in MQL5.

5. Example of Transferring the RSI Indicator

extern int RSIPeriod= 14 ; double RSIBuffer[]; double PosBuffer[]; double NegBuffer[];

Gather information about our indicator:

And create a template for it in MetaEditor 5 (fig. 7-8).







Figure 7. Input parameter of the RSI indicator







Figure 8. Buffers of the RSI indicator

Total number of buffers is 3:



#property indicator_buffers 3

Number of buffers for plotting is equal to one:



#property indicator_plots 1

Set the status of buffers for calculations:



SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,PosBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,NegBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS )

Arrange the parts and make necessary changes:



#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "RSIBuffer" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "PosBuffer" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "NegBuffer" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 Red #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #include <mql4_2_mql5.mqh> input int RSIPeriod= 14 ; double RSIBuffer[]; double PosBuffer[]; double NegBuffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,RSIBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,PosBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,NegBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); InitMql4(3); ArraySetAsSeries (RSIBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (PosBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries (NegBuffer,true); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int bars=MQL4Run(rates_total,prev_calculated); RSImql4(bars, CountedMQL4, RSIBuffer, PosBuffer, NegBuffer, RSIPeriod); return (rates_total); } int RSImql4( int rates_total, int prev_calculated, double &RSIBuffer[], double &PosBuffer[], double &NegBuffer[], int RSIPeriod) { int i,counted_bars=prev_calculated; double rel,negative,positive; if (rates_total<=RSIPeriod) return ( 0 ); if (counted_bars< 1 ) for (i= 1 ;i<=RSIPeriod;i++) RSIBuffer[rates_total-i]= 0.0 ; i=rates_total-RSIPeriod- 1 ; if (counted_bars>=RSIPeriod) i=rates_total-counted_bars- 1 ; while (i>= 0 ) { double sumn= 0.0 ,sump= 0.0 ; if (i==rates_total-RSIPeriod- 1 ) { int k=rates_total- 2 ; while (k>=i) { rel=Close[k]-Close[k+ 1 ]; if (rel> 0 ) sump+=rel; else sumn-=rel; k--; } positive=sump/RSIPeriod; negative=sumn/RSIPeriod; } else { rel=Close[i]-Close[i+ 1 ]; if (rel> 0 ) sump=rel; else sumn=-rel; positive=(PosBuffer[i+ 1 ]*(RSIPeriod- 1 )+sump)/RSIPeriod; negative=(NegBuffer[i+ 1 ]*(RSIPeriod- 1 )+sumn)/RSIPeriod; } PosBuffer[i]=positive; NegBuffer[i]=negative; if (negative== 0.0 ) RSIBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; else RSIBuffer[i]= 100.0 - 100.0 /( 1 +positive/negative); i--; } return ( 0 ); }

Here, unlike in the previous indicator, we changed the name: now instead of the usual int Start() function in MQL4

int start() {

we use



int RSImql4(

in MQL5. Both the name of the function itself and the line where it is called in the MQL5 program are changed.



The result of working of the library is shown in the fig. 9.







Figure 9. Comparison of the RSIc indicator rewritten from MQL4 and the standard RSI indicator in MQL5.

6. Setup

To setup this module, you need to copy the mql4_2_mql5.mqh file to the MQL5\Include\ folder.

Test files should be placed to the MQL5\Indicators folder.

7. Improvement

If you want, you can extend the functionality of the module by connecting a library from the Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5 article. Add the InitMQL4.mqh file to the MQL5\Include folder and the following lines before the input parameters:



#include <InitMQL4.mqh>

You can get acquainted with the list of necessary changes in the Migrating from MQL4 to MQL5 article.

Conclusion

The algorithm of transferring simple price constructions from MQL4 to MQL5 using the special mql4_2_mql5.mqh library is represented in this article.



During debugging you may experience little troubles, but for the ones who are familiar with MQL4 it won't be a problem to cope with them.



Considering the peculiarities of accessing data in the MQL5 environment, recalculation of indicators may take some time. The reason is that we have to create and recalculate necessary data for programs from the MQL4 environment. For a full-fledged transfer of an indicator to the MQL5 environment it should be rewritten considering the peculiarities of storing and accessing data in MQL5.

Post Scriptum



I want to draw your attention to the phrase "Considering the peculiarities of accessing data in the MQL5 environment, recalculation of indicators may take some time. The reason is that we have to create and recalculate necessary data for programs from the MQL4 environment." Sometimes this waiting may last for several seconds (see fig. 10-11):



Figure 10. Data is not calculated Figure 11. Data is available

It is connected to a feature of the client terminal - only one copy of the calculation part is created in the cache of the terminal at creating handle of an indicator. If such indicator (with the same input parameters) is not created yet (), the call of the

iMA (Symb,TimFram,iMAPeriod,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price);

function will create a moving average indicator; but only once.

Next time, at an attempt to create an already existing indicator, the terminal will just return its handle.



Thus, calculation of an indicator is performed only once, and not right after creation of its handle.