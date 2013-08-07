Introduction

In this article, I will tell you how to create a trading signal generator based on a custom indicator. You will see how you can write your own trading model for a custom indicator. I will also explain the purpose of model 0 and why IS_PATTERN_USAGE(0)-type structures are used in the trading signal module.

The article will use two types of code: the code we are about to modify and the code we already modified. The modified code will be highlighted as follows:

The modified code is the code to be copied and pasted into the trading signal generator. I hope you will understand the code better through the use of highlighting.

1. Custom Indicator

I am sure there must be an indicator not included in the standard delivery that you have been wanting to use for a long time. And that is the indicator based on which you want to build a trading signal module. I will use the MACD indicator from the standard delivery as such an indicator. The location of the indicator is as follows: ...MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5.

Each indicator can describe one or more market models. A market model is a certain combination of the indicator value and the price value. The models available for the MACD indicator are reversal, crossover of the main and the signal line, crossover of the zero level, divergence and double divergence.

1.1 New Indicator Model.



Let's assume that we are not happy with the given market models available for the indicator and want to introduce our own indicator model. The new indicator model description: if the MACD indicator is below the zero line and its values are increasing, we can expect further growth and open a long position:

Figure 1: Model of prospective indicator growth

if the MACD indicator is above the zero line and its values are decreasing, we can expect further decrease and open a short position:

Figure 2: Model of prospective indicator fall

So, we have decided on the custom indicator and come up with the new trading model for the indicator and its description. Let's proceed with writing the code.

2. Writing the Trading Signal Generator Based on Our Custom Indicator

Our generator is the descendant of the CExpertSignal base class. The CExpertSignal base class is a class for creating trading signal generators. The CExpertSignal class contains a set of public (i.e. externally accessible) methods which allow an Expert Advisor to see the indication of the trading signal generator regarding the direction of entry to the market.

Since we are working on our own trading signal generator, it should be inherited from the CExpertSignal class, with the relevant virtual methods redefined (filled with the corresponding code).

3. Creating the Class of the Trading Signal Generator

The trading signal generator should by default be located in ...MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal folder. Not to overload the ...\Signal folder of the Standard Library with too much information, let's create a new folder under the ...\Expert folder and call it \MySignals:

Figure 3. Creating the new MySignals folder

Next, we will create an include file using the MQL5 Wizard. In MetaEditor, select "New" under the File menu and then select "Include File (*.mqh)".





Figure 4. MQL5 Wizard. Creating an include file

The name of the class of signal generator will be MySignal. It will be located under Include\Expert\MySignals\MySignal. Let's specify it:





Figure 5. MQL5 Wizard. Location of the include file

After clicking "Finish", the MQL5 Wizard will generate an empty template. From this moment on, we will do everything manually and copy/paste data. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that internally, all the signals from the Standard Library are almost identical. They only differ in algorithms used to determine trading models.

Therefore, you can take any file from the \Include\Expert\Signal folder, copy its contents and paste it into your template. You can then start editing the resulting file of the trading signal generator.

4. Description of the Class of the Trading Signal Generator

As a template, I took the

from which I copied everything but the header:

and pasted it all into our almost empty MySignal.mqh template. This is what I got:

#include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh> class CSignalEnvelopes : public CExpertSignal { protected : CiEnvelopes m_env; int m_ma_period; int m_ma_shift; ENUM_MA_METHOD m_ma_method; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_ma_applied; double m_deviation; double m_limit_in; double m_limit_out; int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1; public : CSignalEnvelopes( void ); ~CSignalEnvelopes( void ); void PeriodMA( int value ) { m_ma_period= value ; } void Shift( int value ) { m_ma_shift= value ; } void Method(ENUM_MA_METHOD value ) { m_ma_method= value ; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value ) { m_ma_applied= value ; } void Deviation( double value ) { m_deviation= value ; } void LimitIn( double value ) { m_limit_in= value ; } void LimitOut( double value ) { m_limit_out= value ; } void Pattern_0( int value ) { m_pattern_0= value ; } void Pattern_1( int value ) { m_pattern_1= value ; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void ); protected : bool InitMA(CIndicators *indicators); double Upper( int ind) { return (m_env.Upper(ind)); } double Lower( int ind) { return (m_env.Lower(ind)); } }; CSignalEnvelopes::CSignalEnvelopes( void ) : m_ma_period( 45 ), m_ma_shift( 0 ), m_ma_method(MODE_SMA), m_ma_applied(PRICE_CLOSE), m_deviation( 0.15 ), m_limit_in( 0.2 ), m_limit_out( 0.2 ), m_pattern_0( 90 ), m_pattern_1( 70 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; } CSignalEnvelopes::~CSignalEnvelopes( void ) { } bool CSignalEnvelopes::ValidationSettings( void ) { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_ma_period<= 0 ) { printf(__FUNCTION__+ ": period MA must be greater than 0" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CSignalEnvelopes::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators==NULL) return ( false ); if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitMA(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CSignalEnvelopes::InitMA(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators==NULL) return ( false ); if (!indicators.Add(GetPointer(m_env))) { printf(__FUNCTION__+ ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } if (!m_env.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,m_ma_period,m_ma_shift,m_ma_method,m_ma_applied,m_deviation)) { printf(__FUNCTION__+ ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } int CSignalEnvelopes::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close<lower+m_limit_in*width && close>lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close>upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); } int CSignalEnvelopes::ShortCondition( void ) { int result = 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close>upper-m_limit_in*width && close<upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close<lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

Note line 6:

#include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh>

Here we give an order to the preprocessor to include the CExpertSignal base class for creating trading signal generators in our template.

We will continue editing the template. To ensure that our template is visible later on to the MQL5 Wizard, we need to change the description of our class:

So, let's see. The line

shows the name of our signal class under which it will be displayed in the MQL5 Wizard. We will change this name to something like this:

The next line:

indicates the name for describing variables of our trading signal class. This description will be used by the MQL5 Wizard. Let's modify this line as follows:

The next line:

We will give the same name to this parameter:

The following line sets the class name:

Let's rename this parameter:

Leave the next parameter as is.

The following parameter group is responsible for description of parameters of the indicator underlying the trading signal generator. As I mentioned earlier, I will use ...MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5 as the custom indicator. It has the following parameters:

input int InpFastEMA= 12 ; input int InpSlowEMA= 26 ; input int InpSignalSMA= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ;

4.1 Parameter Description Block

Please note that the parameters given above apply only to MACD.mq5. Your custom indicator may have completely different parameters. The main thing here is to match the indicator parameters with their descriptions in the trading signal class. The parameter description block in the trading signal class for the custom indicator under consideration, MACD.mq5 , will be as follows:

Take a look at how the parameters in the indicator now match the descriptions in the class description block. Following all the modifications, the description block of our class will be as follows:

In programming, it is considered good practice to provide comments to one's code, thus making it easier to understand the code, when getting back to it after some time has passed. So, we will modify the following block:

to match the description of our class:

To avoid confusion, we need to replace all "CSignalEnvelopes" values with "CSignalMyCustInd"





Figure 6. Replacing CSignalEnvelopes with CSignalMyCustInd

Let's now have a look at some theoretical aspects.

5. The CiCustom Class

We will need the CiCustom class to continue working on the code of the class of trading indicators of the custom indicator. The CiCustom class was created specifically for working with custom indicators. The CiCustom class provides creation, setting up and access to custom indicator data.

6. The CIndicators Class.

CIndicators is the class for collecting instances of time series and technical indicator classes. The CIndicators class provides creation, storage and management (data synchronization, handle and memory management) of technical indicator class instances.



We are particularly interested in the CIndicators class because of the Create method. This method creates an indicator of a specified type with specified parameters.

7. Continue Writing Our Trading Signal Class

class CSignalMyCustInd : public CExpertSignal { protected : CiEnvelopes m_env; int m_ma_period; int m_ma_shift; ENUM_MA_METHOD m_ma_method; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_ma_applied; double m_deviation; double m_limit_in; double m_limit_out; int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1;

The next code block we are going to modify (lines 28-42) is as follows:

8. Creation of the Custom Indicator in the Trading Signal Generator

Take a look at the code block provided above. The line

CiEnvelopes m_env;

declares an object - the CiEnvelopes class indicator. CiEnvelopes is the class for working with the technical indicator from the Standard Library. The CiEnvelopes class was created based on the technical indicator from the Standard Library. However, we are writing the code of the generator based on our custom indicator. Therefore there is no ready made class for our or your custom indicator in the Standard Library. What we can do is use the CiCustom class.

Let's declare our indicator as the CiCustom class:

CiCustom m_mci;

8.1 Four Variables

Do you remember the parameter description block in the class? There were three parameters in that description. In the protected area of our generator class, we will now declare four variables for passing the values to our four parameters:

int m_period_fast; int m_period_slow; int m_period_signal; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE m_applied;

The following code block:

int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1;

This code declares variables that give "weight" to trading models of our trading signal generator. Let's replace the block of "weights" with the following code:

int m_pattern_0; int m_pattern_1;

9. Model 0

As you remember, at the beginning of the article it was decided to describe only one new model that will be generated by our trading signal generator. However, in the above code I specified two market models (model 0 and model 1). Here, model 0 is an important auxiliary model. It is required when trading with pending orders. When applied, model 0 ensures that pending orders move together with the price. Let's take a look at our trading signal generator and the following conditions:

the MACD custom indicator is below the zero line,



and its values are increasing,

we are trading with pending orders set 50 points from the bar opening price (four-digit price value).

These conditions perfectly describe our trading model. Here is how things will be moving: Our trading model conditions will be checked upon appearing of the bar no. 1. What we have: MACD is below the zero line, yet it is gaining momentum. This corresponds to the buy signal. Therefore, we place a pending Buy Stop order:



Figure 7. Placing a pending Buy Stop order

Upon appearing of the next bar no. 2, the condition check finds that MACD is below zero and is falling. According to our trading model, there are currently no conditions for buying or selling. However, note: as per the CExpertSignal class logic, since there are no conditions either for buying or selling, all pending orders should be DELETED. In this case, if the price goes up suddenly and dramatically, we will miss the opportunity to enter the market long to our advantage as there will be no pending order.

This is where the auxiliary model 0 appears to be very useful. The auxiliary model 0 will apply, provided that:

the MACD custom indicator is below the zero line.

So we can place a pending Buy Stop order. Since we place an order 50 points from the bar opening price, we, in fact, simply move the pending Buy Stop order according to the price movement:



Figure 8. Moving the Buy Stop order down

Thus, by using the auxiliary model 0 we get the opportunity to move a pending order as per the price movement.

10. Further Modifications of the Template Code

public : CSignalMyCustInd( void ); ~CSignalMyCustInd( void ); void PeriodMA( int value ) { m_ma_period= value ; } void Shift( int value ) { m_ma_shift= value ; } void Method(ENUM_MA_METHOD value ) { m_ma_method= value ; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value ) { m_ma_applied= value ; } void Deviation( double value ) { m_deviation= value ; } void LimitIn( double value ) { m_limit_in= value ; } void LimitOut( double value ) { m_limit_out= value ; } void Pattern_0( int value ) { m_pattern_0= value ; } void Pattern_1( int value ) { m_pattern_1= value ; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void );

The next code block to be modified is as follows:

In this block, we declare methods of setting adjustable parameters, methods of adjusting weights of trading models, method of verification of settings, indicator initialization method and methods of checking if the market models are generated.

Taking into consideration that we have declared four variables in adjustable parameters, the block of methods for setting the parameters will be as follows:

void PeriodFast( int value ) { m_period_fast= value ; } void PeriodSlow( int value ) { m_period_slow= value ; } void PeriodSignal( int value ) { m_period_signal= value ; } void Applied(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE value ) { m_applied= value ; }

The next code fragment will remain unchanged:

void Pattern_0( int value ) { m_pattern_0= value ; } void Pattern_1( int value ) { m_pattern_1= value ; } virtual bool ValidationSettings( void ); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual int LongCondition( void ); virtual int ShortCondition( void );

The next code block to be modified is as follows:

protected : bool InitMA(CIndicators *indicators); double Upper( int ind) { return (m_env.Upper(ind)); } double Lower( int ind) { return (m_env.Lower(ind)); } };

This block will be heavily modified. Please note that I am using the GetData method of the CIndicator class. Names of the called methods will be provided directly in the code:

protected : bool InitMyCustomIndicator(CIndicators *indicators); double Main( int ind) { return (m_mci.GetData( 0 ,ind)); } double Signal( int ind) { return (m_mci.GetData( 1 ,ind)); } double DiffMain( int ind) { return (Main(ind)-Main(ind+ 1 )); } int StateMain( int ind); double State( int ind) { return (Main(ind)-Signal(ind)); } bool ExtState( int ind); bool CompareMaps( int map, int count, bool minimax= false , int start= 0 ); };

The next code block is the constructor.

CSignalMyCustInd::CSignalMyCustInd( void ) : m_ma_period( 45 ), m_ma_shift( 0 ), m_ma_method( MODE_SMA ), m_ma_applied( PRICE_CLOSE ), m_deviation( 0.15 ), m_limit_in( 0.2 ), m_limit_out( 0.2 ), m_pattern_0( 90 ), m_pattern_1( 70 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_OPEN+USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW+USE_SERIES_CLOSE; }

In the constructor, we will change the names of the variables. Further, we will use only two series: USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW

CSignalMyCustInd::CSignalMyCustInd( void ) : m_period_fast( 12 ), m_period_slow( 24 ), m_period_signal( 9 ), m_applied( PRICE_CLOSE ), m_pattern_0( 10 ), m_pattern_1( 50 ) { m_used_series=USE_SERIES_HIGH+USE_SERIES_LOW; }

Let's modify the ValidationSettings method of our class.

bool CSignalMyCustInd::ValidationSettings( void ) { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_ma_period<= 0 ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": period MA must be greater than 0" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

In the checking block, we check the main condition for the given custom indicator: m_period_fast>=m_period_slow

bool CSignalMyCustInd::ValidationSettings( void ) { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); if (m_period_fast>=m_period_slow) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": slow period must be greater than fast period" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

The next block deals with creation of indicators:

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitMA(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

As applied to our custom indicator:

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitMyCustomIndicator(indicators)) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

The following block is the indicator initialization block:

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitMA(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!indicators.Add( GetPointer (m_env))) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } if (!m_env.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period,m_ma_period,m_ma_shift,m_ma_method,m_ma_applied,m_deviation)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

First, we add an object to the collection. We then set the parameters of our indicator and create the custom indicator using the Create method of the CIndicators class:

bool CSignalMyCustInd::InitMyCustomIndicator(CIndicators *indicators) { if (!indicators.Add( GetPointer (m_mci))) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } MqlParam parameters[ 4 ]; parameters[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; parameters[ 0 ].string_value= "Examples\\MACD.ex5" ; parameters[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; parameters[ 1 ].integer_value=m_period_fast; parameters[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; parameters[ 2 ].integer_value=m_period_slow; parameters[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; parameters[ 3 ].integer_value=m_period_signal; if (!m_mci.Create(m_symbol.Name(), 0 , IND_CUSTOM , 4 ,parameters)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } if (!m_mci.NumBuffers( 4 )) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

The next block checks buying conditions:

int CSignalMyCustInd::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close<lower+m_limit_in*width && close>lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close>upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

According to our model 0 implementation, two models are checked:

int CSignalMyCustInd::LongCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (DiffMain(idx)> 0.0 ) { if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 )) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && DiffMain(idx+ 1 )< 0.0 ) result=m_pattern_1; } return (result); }

The following block checks selling conditions:

int CSignalMyCustInd::ShortCondition( void ) { int result = 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); double close=Close(idx); double upper=Upper(idx); double lower=Lower(idx); double width=upper-lower; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 ) && close>upper-m_limit_in*width && close<upper+m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && close<lower-m_limit_out*width) result=m_pattern_1; return (result); }

According to our model 0 implementation, two models are checked:

int CSignalMyCustInd::ShortCondition( void ) { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (DiffMain(idx)< 0.0 ) { if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 0 )) result=m_pattern_0; if (IS_PATTERN_USAGE( 1 ) && DiffMain(idx+ 1 )> 0.0 ) result=m_pattern_1; } return (result); }

Conclusion

I hope this article has helped you to understand how you can create a trading signal generator based on your custom indicator.