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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Neil, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The indicator was described in the article "The Vortex Indicator" published in the January issue of "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (2010).
A detailed description of the indicator and the idea of trading based on it were described in the referenced article.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19126
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