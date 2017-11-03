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Indicators

Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

scratchman | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
17352
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Vortex.mq5 (9.18 KB) view
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The author of the idea: Neil, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The indicator was described in the article "The Vortex Indicator" published in the January issue of "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (2010).

A detailed description of the indicator and the idea of trading based on it were described in the referenced article.

Vortex indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19126

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