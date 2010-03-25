Practical Implementation of Digital Filters in MQL5 for Beginners

Introduction



So, in my previous article I've made a code analysis of simple indicator and slightly covered the interaction of this indicator with MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal. Now, before we go any further, we should take a closer look at the results of expert compilation in "Errors" tab of "Toolbox" window in MetaEditor. From here you can begin further study of SMA indicator's code, that I had proposed earlier.



Indicator compilation errors



In our situation, when compiling any of two versions of the code, in case of no changes the compilation process is quite smooth with the expected result:





There are no errors, and along with indicator file with .mq5 extension appeared the similar file with .ex5 extension.

Typically, when you work with the code you can't evade errors. They are regularly made by programmers. For this purpose MetaEditor has a built-in mechanism for checking the compiled code for all sorts of errors, and when it finds them it will give a full list of generated errors.



To detect the location of an error you can just double-click on the appropriate line with the contents of the error in the "Toolbox" window. The compiler in most cases will accurately indicate the line of code where the error was found, using appropriate icon.



You should consider one thing. One error in the code can generate a whole sequence of compilation errors. So, in order to remove the sequence of errors, it's sufficient to go to first line where compiler has found an error, and to correct the code. Quite naturally, there can be a lot of such compilation error sequences. So, after fixing one error in the code we must recompile it again, and if the compiler finds errors, then we must look for the first line in "Errors" tab of "Toolbox" window:

Perhaps the most effective method of comprehending this will be meaningful, destructive impact on our code in order to study how compiler will react on consciously made errors. The technique is quite simple - do the error in particular part of code, press "Compile" button in MetaEditor and watch the result of compilation. It will be even better if you intuitively remember such result of destructive impact on the code. In any case this can be useful in further practice, when working with MQL5 code.

Here is the list of possible destructive changes in indicator's source code:

Making a space in any operator or variable. Clearing a semicolon ";" mark. Adding a ";" mark in different parts of code. Deleting an operator. Removing or adding a brace or a parenthesis. Removing a comma "," mark. Adding an extra input parameter in OnCalculate() function. Dividing a variable by zero. Replacing a "==" mark to "=" in "if" operator line. Changing direction of increment in a variable from bar++ to bar--.

Naturally, the compiler doesn't always find the place with an error right where it is made. That's why this preliminary work is worth doing in order to understand how to deal with such situations. Well, one more explanation regarding errors - MetaEditor compiler only determines the errors of the MQL5 language itself, and in most cases it doesn't find logical errors of programming!



Your MQL5 vocabulary

If you listen to any particular individual, then, with all the richness of any human language, it turns out, that he uses only a small portion of tools, that express his thoughts and needs. In most situations, it turns out that actual used vocabulary is significantly smaller than available. The same principle can be applied to MQL5. At first, while mastering the MQL5 language, you should get accustomed to the most commonly used operators and expressions of this programming language. And as you learn this language, you can gradually expand the boundaries of your actual vocabulary.

For example, you can use four types of variables (int, double, bool, string), if-else conditional operator, for loop operator, {} compound operator and return operator. You should also thoroughly learn how to use a semicolon ";" and a comma ",". Perhaps it would be wise to learn mathematical and trigonometric functions. These tools are more than enough for training and practicing your initial programming skills!



Further indicator refinement

MQL5 capabilities of refining indicator, displayed in MetaTrader Client Terminal, are fairly simple and standard. They consist of global level operators:

#property copyright "2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label1 "SMA"

And of function calls of OnInit():



string shortname; StringConcatenate (shortname, "FATL(" ,FATLShift, ")" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,shortname); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits + 1 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 );

shortname = shortname + "SMA(" + MAPeriod + "," + MAShift + ")" ;

The StringConcatenate() function assembles the indicator name's string using this formula:

According to recommendations in Applying One Indicator to Another article, it wouldn't hurt to add PlotIndexSetInteger() function call into OnCalculate():

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { first=FATLPeriod- 1 +begin; if (begin> 0 ) PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,begin+FATLPeriod); } else first=prev_calculated- 1 ;

The result of the previous work as a template for creating new indicators

It is natural, that after inclusion of these additional lines of code, our indicator slightly increased in size and became a little bit more complicated, but now it has more user-friendly interface.

All this is certainly interesting, but there is one quite natural question - why to invent the wheel and to repeat the code of indicator, which is already available in Client Terminal in two versions? In the form of Moving Average.mq5 technical indicator and Custom Moving Average.mq5 custom indicator. The answer is simple. To learn how to quickly write code of similar indicators, just by using my previously proposed SMA indicator code as a template, thus saving your intellectual resources as much as possible! For example, you can try to write code in MQL5 for a digital filter, such as FATL from Finware.



In general, the formula for calculating the digital filter is:



FILTER = SUM (K(i) * CLOSE (i), FilterPeriod)

where:

SUM — the sum.

— the sum. K(i) — the weighting coefficient.

— the weighting coefficient. CLOSE (i) — the Close price of current bar.

— the Close price of current bar. FilterPeriod — the number of bars for averaging.

This formula doesn't differ much from SMA indicator formula:

SMA = SUM ((1 / MAPeriod ) * CLOSE (i), MAPeriod)

The difference is that the period, on which calculations with a digital filter are made, is strictly fixed and is individual for specific digital filter, as well as K(i) weighting coefficients. The weighting coefficients themselves and the digital filter period are calculated using specialized algorithms. Analyzing these algorithms is beyond the scope of this article, so we'll confine ourselves to use ready values for the FATL digital filter. Those, who are interested in idea of digital signal filtering, can visit Digital Methods Generator web-site (in Russian). The formula of a variant of FATL indicator in MQL4 is not a secret:



FATL = 0.4360409450 * Close[bar + 0 ] + 0.3658689069 * Close[bar + 1 ] + 0.2460452079 * Close[bar + 2 ] + 0.1104506886 * Close[bar + 3 ] - 0.0054034585 * Close[bar + 4 ] - 0.0760367731 * Close[bar + 5 ] - 0.0933058722 * Close[bar + 6 ] - 0.0670110374 * Close[bar + 7 ] - 0.0190795053 * Close[bar + 8 ] + 0.0259609206 * Close[bar + 9 ] + 0.0502044896 * Close[bar + 10 ] + 0.0477818607 * Close[bar + 11 ] + 0.0249252327 * Close[bar + 12 ] - 0.0047706151 * Close[bar + 13 ] - 0.0272432537 * Close[bar + 14 ] - 0.0338917071 * Close[bar + 15 ] - 0.0244141482 * Close[bar + 16 ] - 0.0055774838 * Close[bar + 17 ] + 0.0128149838 * Close[bar + 18 ] + 0.0226522218 * Close[bar + 19 ] + 0.0208778257 * Close[bar + 20 ] + 0.0100299086 * Close[bar + 21 ] - 0.0036771622 * Close[bar + 22 ] - 0.0136744850 * Close[bar + 23 ] - 0.0160483392 * Close[bar + 24 ] - 0.0108597376 * Close[bar + 25 ] - 0.0016060704 * Close[bar + 26 ] + 0.0069480557 * Close[bar + 27 ] + 0.0110573605 * Close[bar + 28 ] + 0.0095711419 * Close[bar + 29 ] + 0.0040444064 * Close[bar + 30 ] - 0.0023824623 * Close[bar + 31 ] - 0.0067093714 * Close[bar + 32 ] - 0.0072003400 * Close[bar + 33 ] - 0.0047717710 * Close[bar + 34 ] + 0.0005541115 * Close[bar + 35 ] + 0.0007860160 * Close[bar + 36 ] + 0.0130129076 * Close[bar + 37 ] + 0.0040364019 * Close[bar + 38 ];

In MQL5 the bars in indicator buffers are calculated in direction, opposite to one in MQL4. So, in order to use this formula in MQL5 indicators, we must replace increment operation inside the brackets with decrement operation. Due to absence of the Close[] time-series array in MQL5 we must also replace it with a more suitable variant - price[]. It's quite natural to automate this task using the following menu command in MetaEditor:

The regularly met Close [bar + expression should be replaced with price [bar -:

In this dialog box click "Replace All" button. As a result, we obtain the required formula for FATL indicator calculation in MQL5:



FATL = 0.4360409450 * price[bar - 0 ] + 0.3658689069 * price[bar - 1 ] + 0.2460452079 * price[bar - 2 ] + 0.1104506886 * price[bar - 3 ] - 0.0054034585 * price[bar - 4 ] - 0.0760367731 * price[bar - 5 ] - 0.0933058722 * price[bar - 6 ] - 0.0670110374 * price[bar - 7 ] - 0.0190795053 * price[bar - 8 ] + 0.0259609206 * price[bar - 9 ] + 0.0502044896 * price[bar - 10 ] + 0.0477818607 * price[bar - 11 ] + 0.0249252327 * price[bar - 12 ] - 0.0047706151 * price[bar - 13 ] - 0.0272432537 * price[bar - 14 ] - 0.0338917071 * price[bar - 15 ] - 0.0244141482 * price[bar - 16 ] - 0.0055774838 * price[bar - 17 ] + 0.0128149838 * price[bar - 18 ] + 0.0226522218 * price[bar - 19 ] + 0.0208778257 * price[bar - 20 ] + 0.0100299086 * price[bar - 21 ] - 0.0036771622 * price[bar - 22 ] - 0.0136744850 * price[bar - 23 ] - 0.0160483392 * price[bar - 24 ] - 0.0108597376 * price[bar - 25 ] - 0.0016060704 * price[bar - 26 ] + 0.0069480557 * price[bar - 27 ] + 0.0110573605 * price[bar - 28 ] + 0.0095711419 * price[bar - 29 ] + 0.0040444064 * price[bar - 30 ] - 0.0023824623 * price[bar - 31 ] - 0.0067093714 * price[bar - 32 ] - 0.0072003400 * price[bar - 33 ] - 0.0047717710 * price[bar - 34 ] + 0.0005541115 * price[bar - 35 ] + 0.0007860160 * price[bar - 36 ] + 0.0130129076 * price[bar - 37 ] + 0.0040364019 * price[bar - 38 ];

Now we can start to code the indicator, which calculation algorithm has just been considered. To do this, first of all open SMA_1_en.mq5 indicator in MetaEditor and save it as FATL_en.mq5. Indicator template is ready, and now we have to replace the indicator calculation algorithm in it and to make some changes in variables, mostly cosmetic. You should select the entire block of the last mentioned formula for FATL filter calculation, and copy it to Windows clipboard. Then, now in the FATL.mq5 indicator code, remove all the code inside the loop operator, except the last initialization of the indicator buffer:

for (bar=first; bar<rates_total; bar++) { ExtLineBuffer[bar]=FATL; }

Instead of this deleted code, we'll paste the FATL digital filter calculation algorithm from Windows clipboard. Then we should replace the SMA word with more appropriate FATL, using the replacement procedure described by me above. Absolutely the same, we should replace the names of MAPeriod and MAShift input variables with FATLPeriod and FATLShft respectively. The FATLPeriod variable should be removed from the external variables, because it has a fixed value equal to 39. For the same reason, it should be removed from StringConcatenate() operator in OnInit() function. Now there is no need in the iii local variable, so it can be removed. And finally, you can change the color of indicator line to blue and make the line itself a bit thicker.

After these simple manipulation with SMA_1_en.mq5 code we get the desired indicator code FATL_en.mq5:

#property copyright "2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label1 "FATL" input int FATLShift= 0 ; int FATLPeriod= 39 ; double ExtLineBuffer[]; void OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtLineBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,FATLShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,FATLPeriod); string shortname; StringConcatenate (shortname, "FATL(" ,FATLShift, ")" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,shortname); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits + 1 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[] ) { if (rates_total<FATLPeriod- 1 +begin) return ( 0 ); int first,bar; double Sum,FATL; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { first=FATLPeriod- 1 +begin; if (begin> 0 ) PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,begin+FATLPeriod); } else first=prev_calculated- 1 ; for (bar=first; bar<rates_total; bar++) { FATL= 0.4360409450 *price[bar- 0 ] + 0.3658689069 * price[bar - 1 ] + 0.2460452079 * price[bar - 2 ] + 0.1104506886 * price[bar - 3 ] - 0.0054034585 * price[bar - 4 ] - 0.0760367731 * price[bar - 5 ] - 0.0933058722 * price[bar - 6 ] - 0.0670110374 * price[bar - 7 ] - 0.0190795053 * price[bar - 8 ] + 0.0259609206 * price[bar - 9 ] + 0.0502044896 * price[bar - 10 ] + 0.0477818607 * price[bar - 11 ] + 0.0249252327 * price[bar - 12 ] - 0.0047706151 * price[bar - 13 ] - 0.0272432537 * price[bar - 14 ] - 0.0338917071 * price[bar - 15 ] - 0.0244141482 * price[bar - 16 ] - 0.0055774838 * price[bar - 17 ] + 0.0128149838 * price[bar - 18 ] + 0.0226522218 * price[bar - 19 ] + 0.0208778257 * price[bar - 20 ] + 0.0100299086 * price[bar - 21 ] - 0.0036771622 * price[bar - 22 ] - 0.0136744850 * price[bar - 23 ] - 0.0160483392 * price[bar - 24 ] - 0.0108597376 * price[bar - 25 ] - 0.0016060704 * price[bar - 26 ] + 0.0069480557 * price[bar - 27 ] + 0.0110573605 * price[bar - 28 ] + 0.0095711419 * price[bar - 29 ] + 0.0040444064 * price[bar - 30 ] - 0.0023824623 * price[bar - 31 ] - 0.0067093714 * price[bar - 32 ] - 0.0072003400 * price[bar - 33 ] - 0.0047717710 * price[bar - 34 ] + 0.0005541115 * price[bar - 35 ] + 0.0007860160 * price[bar - 36 ] + 0.0130129076 * price[bar - 37 ] + 0.0040364019 * price[bar - 38 ]; ExtLineBuffer[bar]=FATL; } return (rates_total); }

After compiling the indicator it can be tested on chart in Client Terminal:

It is natural, that the resulting code of FATL indicator can be used as a template for constructing other similar filters. But now the problem is much more easier. In our code it's sufficient to replace the filter calculation formula, to replace FATL word with DIGFILTER, and to initialize (now) DIGFILTERPeriod variable with required dimension of the digital filter.



Common solution for creating digital filters in Client Terminal



The indicator, that we've just considered, is a single variant of solving the general problem of digital signal filtering. It would be nice to have an indicator, that represents a common solution, allowing to build any digital filter using only one indicator. This problem was solved long ago for MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal using DF.dll module by Sergei Ilyuhin. So, it would be easy to use it to solve our problem in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal. In this module the DigitalFilter() function is introduced:



DigitalFilter( int FType, int P1, int D1, int A1, int P2, int D2, int A2, double Ripple, int Delay, double & array[]);

It allows you to receive the digital filter coefficients as the array[] array. The function writes the digital filter coefficients into this array with size of 1500 using reference (the '&' mark after the declaration of this variable type in this array). Function accepts the values of ten input parameters and returns the size of digital filter. So, this is quite enough to build the universal digital filter. The whole problem boils down to organizing DLL import in the existing indicator on a global level, getting the array of coefficients in indicator initialization block of code, and on the basis of these coefficients running the universal calculation of filter in OnCalculate(). The input variables of DigitalFilter() function should be placed into input variables of indicator. We'll do it right now.

Importing DF.dll file doesn't cause any difficulty. It's just three lines of code:

#import "DF.dll" int DigitalFilter( int FType, int P1, int D1, int A1, int P2, int D2, int A2, double Ripple, int Delay, double & array[]); #import

After this, we'll make all external variables of DigitalFilter() function as input variables of indicator:

input FType_ FType=LPF; input int P1 = 28 ; input int D1 = 19 ; input int A1 = 40 ; input int P2 = 0 ; input int D2 = 0 ; input int A2 = 0 ; input int Delay= 0 ; input double Ripple= 0.08 ; input int FILTERShift= 0 ;

At the global level we'll declare FILTERPeriod variable without initialization:



int FILTERPeriod;

At the global level we'll declare a dynamic array to store filter coefficients:



double FILTERTable[];

Now let's go into block of OnInit() function. It's not quite logical to use the FILTERTable[] array as parameter of DigitalFilter() function. For this we would make it size up to 1500 elements, of which in the OnCalculate() function block only 100 - 200 will be used. In such situation it would be better to use locally declared Array[1500] array inside OnInit() function. Necessary amount of data from this array will be written to the FILTERTable[] array. After exiting from OnInit() function the large Array[] array will be destroyed, and the necessary data will remain in the FILTERTable[] array, which will have a size equal to the length of the FILTERPeriod digital filter. Here is the variant of code that is used for this purpose:

double Array[ 1500 ]; FILTERPeriod=DigitalFilter(FType,P1,D1,A1,P2,D2,A2,Ripple,Delay,Array); if (FILTERPeriod<= 0 ) { Print ( "Input parameters are incorrect. Indicator can't operate!" ); return ; } ArrayCopy (FILTERTable,Array, 0 , 0 ,FILTERPeriod);

Within the OnCalculate() function the code for filter calculation is quite simple:

FILTER= 0.0 ; for (iii = 0 ; iii<FILTERPeriod; iii++) FILTER+= FILTERTable[iii] * price[bar - iii];

The final version of this indicator code is presented in DFilter_en.mq5 file. The interface of this indicator can be slightly improved. The fact that the input variable of indicator takes values from 0 to 3.



input int FType = 0;

These values are much easier perceived not in numerical form, but as the names of the filter: 0 - Low-Pass Filter (FATL/SATL/KGLP), 1 - High-Pass Filter (KGHP), 2 - Band-Pass Filter (RBCI/KGBP), 3 - Band-Stop Filter (KGBS). For such a case in MQL5 there are special type of variables, called enumerations. In our case, we have to declare and initialize the enumeration before input parameters of indicator:

enum FType_ { LPF, HPF, BPF, BSF, };

After that, we have to replace the type of used variable in declaration of indicator external parameter:



input FType_ FType = LPF;

As a result, choosing the values of this parameter in indicator's dialog box looks like following:

As in the enumeration declaration the named constants are followed by single-line comments, then they are to be chosen as input parameters. Now we have the final version of universal digital filter source code:

#property copyright "2005, Sergey Ilyukhin, Moscow" #property link "http://fx.qrz.ru/" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 DarkViolet #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label1 "DFilter" enum FType_ { LPF, HPF, BPF, BSF, }; input FType_ FType=LPF; input int P1 = 28 ; input int D1 = 19 ; input int A1 = 40 ; input int P2 = 0 ; input int D2 = 0 ; input int A2 = 0 ; input int Delay= 0 ; input double Ripple= 0.08 ; input int FILTERShift= 0 ; #import "DF.dll" int DigitalFilter( int FType, int P1, int D1, int A1, int P2, int D2, int A2, double Ripple, int Delay, double &array[]); #import int FILTERPeriod; double ExtLineBuffer[]; double FILTERTable[]; void OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtLineBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,FILTERShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,FILTERPeriod); string shortname; StringConcatenate (shortname, "FILTER(" ,FILTERShift, ")" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,shortname); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits + 1 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); double Array[ 1500 ]; FILTERPeriod=DigitalFilter(FType,P1,D1,A1,P2,D2,A2,Ripple,Delay,Array); if (FILTERPeriod<= 0 ) { Print ( "Input parameters are incorrect. Indicator can't operate!" ); return ; } ArrayCopy (FILTERTable,Array, 0 , 0 ,FILTERPeriod); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[] ) { if (rates_total<FILTERPeriod- 1 +begin) return ( 0 ); int first,bar,iii; double Sum,FILTER; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { first=FILTERPeriod- 1 +begin; if (begin> 0 ) PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,begin+FILTERPeriod); } else first=prev_calculated- 1 ; for (bar=first; bar<rates_total; bar++) { FILTER= 0.0 ; for (iii = 0 ; iii<FILTERPeriod; iii++) FILTER+= FILTERTable[iii] * price[bar - iii]; ExtLineBuffer[bar]=FILTER; } return (rates_total); }

Conclusion



The MQL5 implementation of such universal digital filter just by means of Client Terminal completely closes the need for any digital filter from FinWare company. This is a significant convenience, which opens up new possibilities in using these indicators.

After all these manipulations with code it obtained a lot of details. But at a closer look at these details of this process, everything works perfectly logical and understandable, if we begin with analysis of most simple things and continue to make meaningful and deliberate transition from simple to complex.