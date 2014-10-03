Watch how to download trading robots for free
Apply Template - script for MetaTrader 5
21544
This very simple script to apply same template to all charts opened at the moment.
I work with binary option, for me is useful.
Simple options:
I hope this screenshot will be useful to explain this script:
The result, after running:
Recommendations:
- If you don't need change timeframe, keep option "Change TimeFrame" in current.
