Apply Template - script for MetaTrader 5

This very simple script to apply same template to all charts opened at the moment.

I work with binary option, for me is useful.

Simple options:

I hope this screenshot will be useful to explain this script:

The result, after running:

Recommendations:

  • If you don't need change timeframe, keep option "Change TimeFrame" in current.
