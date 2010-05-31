Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Heiken Ashi based EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 22117
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor is based on Heiken Ashi indicator.
Suitable pair and timeframe: EURAUD -- H1
|
Strategy Tester Report
|
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 294)
|
Settings
|Expert:
|HA_kEA
|Symbol:
|EURAUD
|Period:
|H1 (2010.07.18 - 2010.07.24)
|Inputs:
|P=100
|Broker:
|MetaQuotes Software Corp.
|Currency:
|USD
|Initial Deposit:
|3 000.00
|
Results
|Bars:
|120
|Ticks:
|378767
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 047.37
|Gross Profit:
|1 174.25
|Gross Loss:
|-3 221.62
|Profit Factor:
|0.36
|Expected Payoff:
|-292.48
|Recovery Factor:
|-0.37
|Sharpe Ratio:
|-1.62
|Balance Drawdown:
|Balance Drawdown Absolute:
|2 047.37
|Balance Drawdown Maximal:
|2 627.45 (73.39%)
|Balance Drawdown Relative:
|73.39% (2 627.45)
|Equity Drawdown:
|Equity Drawdown Absolute:
|2 301.38
|Equity Drawdown Maximal:
|5 472.90 (88.68%)
|Equity Drawdown Relative:
|88.68% (5 472.90)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Loss Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Largest profit trade:
|1 031.31
|Largest Loss Trades (% of total):
|-891.96
|Average profit trade:
|587.13
|Average Loss Trades (% of total):
|-644.32
|Maximum consecutive wins ($):
|1 (1 031.31)
|Maximum consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-2 558.97)
|Maximal consecutive profit (count):
|1 031.31 (1)
|Maximal consecutive loss (count):
|-2 558.97 (3)
|Average consecutive wins:
|1
|Average consecutive losses:
|2
|
iS7N_SacuL.mq5
The iS7N_SacuL.mq5 indicator is based on the original indicator 'Lucas1.mq4', written in MQL4.Rabbit
The Rabbit indicator plots the true support/resistance levels for any currency pair.
ZigZagNN
The indicator shows recalculated ("broken") highs/lows of the standard ZigZag indicator.HI LO Indicator
This is HILO Indicator