Experts

Heiken Ashi based EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor is based on Heiken Ashi indicator.

Suitable pair and timeframe: EURAUD -- H1

Strategy Tester Report
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 294)
Settings
Expert: HA_kEA
Symbol: EURAUD
Period: H1 (2010.07.18 - 2010.07.24)
Inputs: P=100
Broker: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Currency: USD
Initial Deposit: 3 000.00
Results
Bars: 120 Ticks: 378767
Total Net Profit: -2 047.37 Gross Profit: 1 174.25 Gross Loss: -3 221.62
Profit Factor: 0.36 Expected Payoff: -292.48
Recovery Factor: -0.37 Sharpe Ratio: -1.62
Balance Drawdown:
Balance Drawdown Absolute: 2 047.37 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 2 627.45 (73.39%) Balance Drawdown Relative: 73.39% (2 627.45)
Equity Drawdown:
Equity Drawdown Absolute: 2 301.38 Equity Drawdown Maximal: 5 472.90 (88.68%) Equity Drawdown Relative: 88.68% (5 472.90)
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%) Loss Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%)
Largest profit trade: 1 031.31 Largest Loss Trades (% of total): -891.96
Average profit trade: 587.13 Average Loss Trades (% of total): -644.32
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (1 031.31) Maximum consecutive losses ($): 3 (-2 558.97)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 031.31 (1) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -2 558.97 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 Average consecutive losses: 2

Heiken Ashi based EA

