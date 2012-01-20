Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters. Red color shows a descending trend, while lime color signals about an ascending one.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator input parameters:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input Smooth_Method hMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; input int hLength= 30 ; input int hPhase= 100 ; Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input string Symbols_Sirname= "Heiken_Ashi_Label_" ; input uint BarTotal= 4 ; input color UpSymbol_Color=Lime; input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 34 ; input uint Font_Size= 15 ; input int Xn= 5 ; input int Yn=- 20 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 30 ;

In case several Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".