Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters. Red color shows a descending trend, while lime color signals about an ascending one.
Indicator input parameters:
A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.
All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for the indicator calculation input Smooth_Method hMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; // Smoothing method input int hLength=30; // Smoothing depth input int hPhase=100; // Smoothing parameter
- Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input string Symbols_Sirname="Heiken_Ashi_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input uint BarTotal=4; // Number of displayed bars input color UpSymbol_Color=Lime; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; // Downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=34; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=15; // Indicator name font size input int Xn=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Yn=-20; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=30; // Vertical shift
In case several Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/701
