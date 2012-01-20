CodeBaseSections
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from the last bars of the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed as a sequence of graphical objects colored according to a trend direction. The number of bars to be used is set in the input parameters. Red color shows a descending trend, while lime color signals about an ascending one.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator input parameters:
    //+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                   // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for the indicator calculation
input Smooth_Method hMA_Method=MODE_JJMA;  // Smoothing method
input int hLength=30;                      // Smoothing depth                    
input int hPhase=100;                      // Smoothing parameter
  2. Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input string Symbols_Sirname="Heiken_Ashi_Label_"; // Indicator labels names
input uint  BarTotal=4;                            // Number of displayed bars
input color UpSymbol_Color=Lime;                   // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=Red;                    // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;              // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=34;                        // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=15;                           // Indicator name font size
input int Xn=5;                                    // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Yn=-20;                                  // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                       // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                   // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=30;                                  // Vertical shift

In case several Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/701

