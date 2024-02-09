The future of the Forex industry
Some have probably gone into crypto, but the problems are the same there.
People have become more literate, it's getting harder for brokerage companies to fish in troubled waters.
Although I may be biased - forex (and later crypto) have always seemed murky to me, so I trade on IB, on FORTS. There is an influx of clients there, by the way.
There are more investment services out there. Forex kitchens got lost among them )
No one wants to trade themselves all want to get into the "field of wonders" and make dough without stress )
I hear sellers from the marketplace complaining about a decrease in personal sales, although the service in general seems to be increasing:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/367559
And with freelance orders a decrease:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/368594
What to do, how to go on living?
What is the future of Forex as we are used to seeing it.
Yesterday I decided to visit the site of one brokerage company with which I had a long-standing relationship, the site is not working, started googling, it turns out that it has been abandoned for a couple of years and disappeared with the rest of the clients' funds. Then I decided to visit alp's site and looked at ratings of pams. Apart from Paymaster, with its 2 million, there are ALSO!!!! 7 accounts have an investment of 100K, the rest have less. By comparison in 2015, the pams in the same alps with investments over 100K were making one wonder about the industry as a whole.
The reason is not entirely clear. It could be disappointment in pamm services and forex in general after a bunch of epic losses, maybe switching to crypto under the influence of general hype, or maybe the general financial crisis and instability.
It is not an easy topic, taking into consideration that in general practice there are no refunds in brokerage companies, usually a dump happens in one day and owners just disappear. And if we take into account the general dynamics of the industry decline, it may become massive. While the scams of different DCs used to happen for different reasons, now it may be due to a mass exodus of clients from the whole industry.
I may have drawn the wrong conclusions, it would be interesting to hear the opinion of other participants)
What is the future of Forex as we are used to seeing it.
Yesterday I decided to visit the site of one brokerage company with which I had a long-standing relationship, the site is not working, started googling, it turns out that it has been abandoned for a couple of years and disappeared with the balance of clients' funds. Then I decided to visit alp's site and looked at ratings of pams. Apart from Paymaster, with its 2 million, there are ALSO!!!! 7 accounts have investments of 100K, the rest have less. By comparison in 2015, the pams in the same alps with investments over 100K were making one wonder about the industry as a whole.
The reason is not entirely clear. It could be disappointment in pamm service and forex in general after a bunch of epic losses, maybe the switch to crypto under the influence of general hype, or maybe the general financial crisis and instability.
It is not an easy topic, taking into account that in general practice there is no refunds, usually a dump happens in one day, and owners just evaporate. And if we take into account the general dynamics of the industry decline, it may become massive. While the scams of different DCs used to happen for different reasons, now it may be due to a mass exodus of clients from the whole industry.
I may have drawn the wrong conclusions, it would be interesting to hear the opinion of other participants)
There are some changes in the Forex industry, but it's just the little things.
There's an outflow, but it's not significant.
Now, because of the crazy hype around cryptocurrencies, new potential clients of Forex are immediately attracted to cryptocurrency exchanges for easy money.
They get familiar there, lose their money ten times and then go back to forex
I do not think that because of it the Forex industry will disappear.
For me the crypto exchange is a black hole where billions of dollars disappear in one day, so I will not go there without some real knowledge.
If brokers, like alps, if they make money, they will not go anywhere, on the contrary, they will attract more clients by placing additional platforms for cryptomancers
But you say that if all of them go down, there is no place else but Forex offices where you can trade like that? ))))
There are real exchanges, like CME, they have the same currencies as forex, you can trade... and they will not disappear anywhere because it is a professional real exchange where professionals trade with real contracts, and not the losers sitting on cryptos.
Maybe it sounded to me, but in your post there is a fear that pretty soon the last brokerage houses will close, which is absolute proof that there is no hope for the bright future and will never happen. The fear of being in the factory (at any point) in many traders is comparable to the fear of death and probably equivalent to it.
That's all right, I started my working life in a factory. Then I worked in computer centres and design bureaus. I do not associate the factory with anything scary. Maybe because it was a computer factory. Maybe somewhere in a mine, an open-hearth plant or a rolling-mill plant is a little frightening. But even there, real men work hard and are not afraid of anything.
And those who are educated and have good computer skills are now in a good period, as many people work remotely from home on a computer. My daughter, an auditor for a large chain of shops, sits at home on her laptop, checking the reports of the shops and occasionally goes on business trips. She only comes into the office occasionally.
By the way, the factories are now paying and feeding quite well
That's all right, I started my working life in a factory. Then I worked in computer centres and design bureaus. I do not associate the factory with anything scary. Maybe because it was a computer factory. Maybe somewhere in a mine, an open-hearth plant or a rolling-mill plant is a little frightening. But even there, real men work hard and are not afraid of anything.
And those who are educated and have good computer skills are now in a good period, as many people work remotely from home on a computer. My daughter, an auditor for a large chain of shops, sits at home on her laptop, checking the reports of the shops and occasionally goes on business trips. She only shows up at the office occasionally.
It is very good that you are doing well in this respect.
Each person interprets the factory differently according to their worldview and their overall complex sense of the external environment. You can be a millionaire and not have to work in a factory, but you will feel as if you are in the deepest collapsed coal mine next to an open-hearth furnace.
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What is the future of Forex as we are used to seeing it.
Yesterday I decided to visit the site of one brokerage company with which I had a long-standing relationship, the site is not working, started googling, it turns out that it has been abandoned for a couple of years and disappeared with the rest of the clients' funds. Then I decided to visit alp's site and looked at ratings of pams. Apart from Paymaster, with its 2 million, there are ALSO!!!! 7 accounts have investments of 100K, the rest have less. By comparison in 2015, the pams in the same alps with investments over 100K were making one wonder about the industry as a whole.
The reason is not entirely clear. It could be disappointment in pamm services and forex in general after a bunch of epic losses, maybe switching to crypto under the influence of general hype, or maybe the general financial crisis and instability.
It is not an easy topic, taking into consideration that in general practice there are no refunds in brokerage companies, usually a dump happens in one day and owners just disappear. And if we take into account the general dynamics of the industry decline, it may become massive. While the scams of different DCs used to happen for different reasons, now it may be due to a mass exodus of clients from the whole industry.
I may have drawn the wrong conclusions, it would be interesting to hear the opinion of other participants)