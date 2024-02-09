The future of the Forex industry - page 157
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Some transition from unchanging ideas to changeable forms is somehow necessary. In one of my visions I saw the One as a fat fractal cactus, or so it seemed to me, another time it was a Christmas tree. And there the transition to specific forms was like a transition from trunk to branches and leaves. Of course it only seems so, because a real fractal has no tips, everything there is always smaller parts. And if the analogy is true, it means that nothing exists at all. Nothing is real at all. Hooray. We're all already in the Eidos.
Well, rational cognition is always a reduction to some fixed form. For example, physics uses the abstraction of motion with constant speed or acceleration or frequency. If the motion is very complex, then the notion of a graph of motion is introduced, which describes the motion, but is itself stationary. When describing the dynamics of price movements it turns out that the graph is not predetermined (changeable), which leads to the next step on the infinite ladder of abstraction - the concept of a random process is used. This is a complete intellectual dishonesty - there is nothing random in a random process and it is not a process at all, but an object) etc.)
Sensory perception, on the other hand, is always unreliable, changeable, incomprehensible, ambiguous, etc. It does not bring direct knowledge but only an opinion, which may be quite insane (our forum is a good example of that). BUT! There is an alchemy that sometimes creates knowledge from a bunch of opinions and other stuff that's in the middle of nowhere. We do not know what this additional ingredient is and we can only name it somehow, preferably in a more mysterious way).
We do not know what this extra ingredient is and can only name it something, preferably more cryptic)
the proverbial "generalisability"
Well, rational cognition is always a reduction to some fixed form. For example, physics uses the abstraction of motion with constant speed or acceleration or frequency. If the motion is very complex, then the notion of a graph of motion is introduced, which describes the motion, but is itself stationary. When describing the dynamics of price movements it turns out that the graph is not predetermined (changeable), which leads to the next step on the infinite ladder of abstraction - the concept of a random process is used. This is a complete intellectual dishonesty - there is nothing random in a random process and it is not a process at all, but an object) etc.)
Sensory perception, on the other hand, is always unreliable, changeable, incomprehensible, ambiguous, etc. It does not bring direct knowledge but only an opinion, which may be quite insane (our forum is a good example of that). BUT! There is an alchemy that sometimes creates knowledge from a bunch of opinions and other things that are in the middle of nowhere. What this additional ingredient is we do not know and we can only name it somehow, preferably in a more mysterious way).
And what?
It's all gone, the cast is off.
The market has existed, exists and will continue to exist.
The price reacts to the behaviour of people, politicians, weather, rumours....
It changes over time, so you can make a profit.
Well, not everyone is able to understand where to catch it.
There's an eminent tractor driver who has written half a forum, charts 1000% a month, and has been losing his deposits for three days for years.
If you do not know who you are, you may be mistaken. Oh, he will show a master class))). I can already tell by his attitude).
I'm sitting here waiting for bitcoin to rise to 2oo so I can sell again.
Analysts are promising that soon. Everyone is actively buying this valuable currency. It's already much more profitable than gold. The liquidity is good.
I remember when London sold gold twenty years ago, it immediately doubled in value. Oh, analysts know when to sell and to whom).
I'm sitting here waiting for bitcoin to rise to 2oo so I can sell again.
Analysts are promising that soon. Everyone is actively buying this valuable currency. It's already much more profitable than gold. The liquidity is good.
I remember when London sold gold twenty years ago, it immediately doubled in value. Oh, analysts know when to sell and to whom).
Volodya, analysts need to drink more often, then the predictions will be 100%.
That's right, alcohol opens the third eye.) When I drink 0.25 beer, I play chess better).
I'm sitting here waiting for bitcoin to go up to 240 oo so I can sell it again. Analysts are promising that soon. Everyone is actively buying this valuable currency. It's already much more profitable than gold. The liquidity is good.
😁😂🤣 level 999 investor!
😁😂🤣 level 999 investor!
Well, rational cognition is always a reduction to some fixed form. For example, physics uses the abstraction of motion with constant speed or acceleration or frequency. If the motion is very complex, then the notion of a graph of motion is introduced, which describes the motion, but is itself stationary. When describing the dynamics of price movements it turns out that the graph is not predetermined (changeable), which leads to the next step on the infinite ladder of abstraction - the concept of a random process is used. This is a complete intellectual dishonesty - there is nothing random in a random process and it is not a process at all, but an object) etc.)
Sensory perception, on the other hand, is always unreliable, changeable, incomprehensible, ambiguous, etc. It does not bring direct knowledge but only an opinion, which may be quite insane (our forum is a good example of that). BUT! There is an alchemy that sometimes creates knowledge from a bunch of opinions and other stuff that's in the middle of nowhere. We do not know what this additional ingredient is and we can only name it somehow, preferably in a more mysterious way).
It is an interesting way of thinking about statics, but notice that rationality itself is not statics, and even formal logic is some process of deduction/derivation of some judgements/theorems from others.
But it would be surprising to consider a random process as a subject 😀
Question for the moderators, how long will we be reading Mr. Dreamer
It'll be over soon, just bear with us for a little while and the Dreamer will fly away again...