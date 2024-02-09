The future of the Forex industry - page 131
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Of course... 😁😂🤣 everyone sees you tearing up in anger and throwing yourself at Drimmer and hype like a gopnik...
Just today Drimmer came into the thread and you came running in here as well....
And now you're trying hard to pretend you're not a tearjerker and it's especially funny 😆
It was the same last time, remember...
I'm not going to ask about parts sales anymore. )) And hygiene)))
To me you have already become, after many posts in this thread, the same as Baskakov. Intellectual and Baskakov in the same person and mask.))
I'm sure there are plenty of scientific articles on the subject with game theory applications.
I would be very grateful if you could find at least one, my searches have ended up with nothing so far
I would be very grateful if you could find at least one, my searches ended up with nothing so far.
I guess you have to search for something like "social justice equilibrium" and follow the links to the fundamental works in the field (and the terminology used there - for further more accurate search). The problem is that everything there is paid for and it's hard to get to the point of interest in a short time)
I won't ask about parts sales anymore. )) And hygiene))))
For me you have already become, after many posts in this thread, the same as Baskakov. Intellectual and Baskakov in the same person and mask.))
I don't care, you can tear yourself to shreds or you can be a mess 😀😁😂
Do you think I'm going to worry about some boorish plebs from the blackwoods making faces at me?
I'm a highly cultured capitalised noble gentleman, not a geeky wonder with parts and associating himself with a cleaner 🤣
I am invulnerable to you and you will forever remember your shame here...
Chewed through a straitjacket with my teeth, writing from the resident room...
A very important question regarding the trading and trust management industry:
Does it generally reduce inequality between the poor and the rich or vice versa?
An immoral method of enrichment cannot reduce inequality because it is not moral.
Trading by individuals is an immoral method of enrichment. But it is not theft, nor is it breaking the law. That's the sort of thing))) There are plenty of immoral methods and plenty of honest and legal methods of taking money from honest working fellow citizens))))
An immoral method of enrichment cannot reduce non-equality because it is not moral.
Trading by individuals is an immoral method of enrichment. But it is not theft, nor is it breaking the law. That's the sort of thing))) There are plenty of immoral methods and quite honest and legal methods of taking money from honest working fellow citizens))))
This is interesting in terms of consequentialism and the categorical imperative....
Is it acceptable to use immoral methods to increase general happiness and decrease general misery?
And why is trading immoral, can we disclose?
When are you going to launch the new piano? (where you claimed 70% win rate if I'm not mistaken)
John Foreman ( University of Exeter (UK) ) did a study that showed:
My black vampire soul rejoices 😁
Futility is inevitable, concludes the researcher, no matter how good the strategy.
At the same time, we know very well that with moderate risks, pamm-capitalists can last even a few years, and that's good enough for business.
It is interesting, that 88% of respondents answered positively to the question: do you believe that you can get rich trading forex?
This is all very important...
And ~65% believe that using advanced mathematics and machine learning will be successful.
For example here:https://www.dailyforex.com/forex-articles/2020/09/forex-industry-statistics-2020/150275
https://www.compareforexbrokers.com/forex-trading/statistics/
This generally agrees with the available statistics when traders trading from a phone from a construction site can't keep up for more than a couple of quarters (sometimes less).
Even more impressive when traders trading from a taxi park on their last saved money also drain and then ask for 500 thalers to PAMM 😁
Saving on food anddraining the savingsevery time...😲
The funny thing is they trade the same randoms every time with a different sauce...
Either when a wonabi trader signs up with a Brazilian Indian and tries to replicate his wave markup and even gets an invest on darwin...
But after a sudden curse, he plummets and shamefully stops trading and doesn't know what to say to investors...
Because it turns out he was just temporarily lucky during this period 😄 and thought he learned how to trade 😉
Others do incomprehensible alleged research for 10 years at a time (instead of going to the factory) and end up after 10 years discussing how to make money from random wandering 🤣
Truly the pictures of decay are vast and they all coalesce into a stunning canvas of cosmic noir. 😈
Here's if you don't have any ulcers, and comb the text, it's really quite good)
Answer a couple of questions.
1) Do you think that the richer a man is, the smarter he is and vice versa?
2) Do you think Perelman is clever and why he prefers to live in poverty by giving up a million quid or euro bonus?
This is interesting from the perspective of consequentialism and the categorical imperative....
Is it acceptable to use immoral methods to increase general happiness and decrease general misery?
And why is trading immoral, can we disclose?
Layola (there are other pronunciations of the beginning of Jesuit too) the end justifies the means ...
Apparently everything depends on the initial situation and randomly on the result unfortunately, in the evaluation of the descendants.
Morality of descendants and executors of methods usually differ unfortunately)
The immorality of trading is not obvious. You have to start with secondary instruments. Exchanges were a marketing breakthrough. BUT the secondary instruments have created their own world, and the world of vital production has been relegated to the background. To put it very simplistically and crudely. Insurance at the first level is a balance sheet instrument. But over-insurance on the 3rd level of the world gave super crises. The tool of balance has led to a severe imbalance)
Yes, I was under the impression you liked Huxley more than Orwell?