The future of the Forex industry - page 98
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If the country had been saved then
When? In 1917 or 1991?
Well, let's say they gave freedom to entrepreneurship and freedom to travel abroad, what else would you lack, what kind of freedom? Freedom of action for destructive groups that want to destroy the country? After all, the primary function of the state is to maintain its independence and prevent it from disintegrating. If it cannot do that, it cannot take care of its citizens. If the country had been preserved then, there would not have been those victims of ethnic clashes that continue to this day. Besides, what has the common man gained from the collapse of the country? Nothing but inconvenience. There were a lot of unnecessary borders. There was a problem to visit relatives or graves of ancestors in Ukraine.
This is a far-fetched problem, who prevents you from travelling?
You don't even need a visa and an entry permit for the CIS countries (it was onlyin 2015 that UZbegan to need an entry permit, but is it a problem?).
With the replacement of one coat of arms for the other, in fact, nothing has changed for you, you have not become poorer or richer, and now are even richer than then (I hope).
In fact, you are only complaining about the change of titles, people and cities have not gone anywhere.
But I agree that the RF-RB-RUK borders themselves are of no particular use to anyone.
To the question about destroying the Colossus: Obviously, it would not have gone completely smoothly and the monster would have resisted, so he had to kill it.
will be better !
You have some far-fetched problems, who prevents you from travelling?
You don't even need a visa or a passport to travel within the CIS (onlyfrom 2015 you need a passport for UZ, but is that a problem?).
With the replacement of one coat of arms for the other, in fact, nothing has changed for you, you have not become poorer or richer, and now are even richer than then (I hope).
In fact, you are only complaining about the change of titles, people and cities have not gone anywhere.
But I agree that the RF-RB-RUK borders themselves are of no particular use to anybody.
To the question of destroying the Colossus: it is clear that it would not have gone very smoothly and the monster would have resisted, so he had to kill it.
You prefer to answer what is easy, you are silent on the victims and the ongoing armed conflicts. Victims are expendable for you. You keep repeating with insistence: "Carthage should have been destroyed".
You prefer to answer what is easy, you are silent on the victims and the ongoing armed conflicts. Victims are expendable for you. You keep repeating with insistence: "Carthage had to be destroyed".
I have already replied to you that these were necessary sacrifices in deconstruction.
As for the national confrontations, you are lying and they were there even during the life of Commie-Frankenstein.
Let me remind you: the Nagorno-Karabakh problem in the 80s, the tensions in Uzbekistan etc.
Generally speaking, the "Soviet supranational community" existed only in official propaganda.
This is now long understood by all cultured educated people.
There is nothing to talk about...
Well, let's say they gave freedom to entrepreneurship and freedom to travel abroad, what else would you lack, what kind of freedom? Freedom of action for destructive groups that want to destroy the country? After all, the primary function of the state is to maintain its independence and prevent it from disintegrating. If it cannot do that, it cannot take care of its citizens. If the country had been preserved then, there would not have been those victims of ethnic clashes that continue to this day. Besides, what has the common man gained from the collapse of the country? Nothing but inconvenience. There were a lot of unnecessary borders. Problems have arisen to visit their relatives or graves of their ancestors in Ukraine.
And the problem is that Gorbachev did not think of this, not Brezhnev?
Your worship left the descendants with a country that was unfit for life - nothing real, everything was just a formality, even children could not be accepted into the October party - there was a total lameness in everything.
When people were accepted into the Komsomol, there were seven people standing there, three of them got in and got out, the rest were automatically accepted. It was your generation who were accepted. And you still want us to treat this misunderstanding with some kind of awe?
Forex has 2 ways to go.
3-Hyperforex will emerge, which will envelop all the factories-buildings-mines-farms-... 😄
And the problem is that Gorbachev didn't think of this, not Brezhnev?
Your worship left the descendants with a country that was unfit for life - nothing real, everything was formal, just for show, even children could not be normally accepted into the Octobrats - there was a total lamppost in everything.
When people were accepted into the Komsomol, there were seven people standing there, three of them got in and got out, the rest were automatically accepted. It was your generation who were accepted. Do you still want us to treat this misunderstanding with awe?
With the funny thing is that this generation of gutless homo sovieticus always absolve themselves of responsibility for such a crisis scenario. 😁
As if it wasn't the long term antecedents, but some evil vampire capitalists from Mars came and ruined their beloved Union...
As if Kosygin's reforms were not rolled back in their active time? But these reforms could have helped and made the transition to normal life...
As if they weren't just conformistically stupid all this time, obediently agreeing to the false nonsenseof the agitprop?
And now they're whining - oh, they've ruined the Soviet Union... it's their own fault - it's this generation's fault - they thoughtlessly swam to the reefs.