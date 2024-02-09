The future of the Forex industry - page 142
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Don't insult Vova, he's the last of the Mohicans, an asset to the forum
Oh, I think he mentioned you in his binge yesterday when he was particularly offended by the capitalists.
We're not really hurting Vova, we're educating and training him.
Maybe he can still be saved.
In fact it is important that Mr. Uladzimir Izerski has understood that there is no reason to pay high salaries to cleaning ladies (low-skilled workers) who do not create any value.
It is equally important that Mr Khorosh realises that you can't just claim someone else's net profit, and that the poor are themselves to blame for being so poor.
As if that's a bad thing?
Do you have a problem with robots?
Or maybe you're a technophobe?
The answer is about the sea:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vs0KjlBnm9o
If you're in Manhattan, check out the real-time U.S. debt scoreboard. $28,211,957,600,666.36.
Robots for some reason suck resources from all over the world to feed those left out of the gate.
The sea was marked by me.
That's it, stop listening to your heresy.
All the truth in your posts is only where you link and in other people's quotes.
I don't know about anyone else, but I'm worried (how worried - it's interesting!) about one question:
why did@transcendreamer suddenly become so hyperactive? nothing just happens.
maybe you are slowly and sadly losing some PAMM with investor´s money and your nerves are gone, and the fear of the iron bed adds oil to the fire (how symbolic it is to add oil to the fire :) )?
or maybe it was your exclusion from a sect for obvious reasons, if you analyze this thread and your position?
or maybe you finally decided to monetize your speaking talents, maybe a payable telegraph channel with a subscription for a coinero, where you can anonymously enlighten the weak and the poor how to become a successful capitalist? and as a consequence you need good PR at this stage (although there is not even any indirect evidence that you are a capitalist, and successful one, but some proof would dispel all these absurd suspicions)
although there is an opinion in some circles that the cuckoos flitted in several directions due to a number of reasons, i.e. the problem is complex and long overdue, and no one has guessed to crumble on his head and make the cuckoos flock back... but perhaps they are just saying nyckchami to good Drimmer, or are jealous
to sum it all up in two words, Drimmer - so what? :)
By the way, why do you have so many backup accounts here, @transcendreamer?
In my opinion, Transcend Reamer is an example of a modern artist making his contemporary artwork here. He uses the forum instead of a canvas, and the palette of his opponents' statements looks like a chaotic drawing of randomly splattered paints. However, even the less attentive eye can quickly grasp the structure of the interweaving of spiritual, intellectual and material meridians, which form the robust post-structure of our post-world... etc.)
I don't know about anyone else, but I'm worried (how worried - it's interesting!) about one question:
why did@transcendreamer suddenly become so hyperactive? nothing just happens.
maybe you are slowly and sadly losing some PAMM with investor´s money and your nerves are gone, and the fear of the iron bed adds oil to the fire (how symbolic it is to add oil to the fire :) )?
or maybe it was your exclusion from a sect for obvious reasons, if you analyze this thread and your position?
or maybe you finally decided to monetize your speaking talents, maybe a payable telegraph channel with a subscription for a coinero, where you can anonymously enlighten the weak and the poor how to become a successful capitalist? and as a consequence you need good PR at this stage (although there is not even any indirect evidence that you are a capitalist, and successful one, but some proof would dispel all these absurd suspicions)
although there is an opinion in some circles that the cuckoos flitted in several directions due to a number of reasons, i.e. the problem is complex and long overdue, and no one has guessed to crumble on his head and make the cuckoos flock back... but perhaps they just say nyckchems about good Drimmer, or are jealous
to sum it all up in two words, Drimmer - so what? :)
Heh heh... don't wait for it! (c) Jewish proverb 😁😂🤣 besides even if we assume that "some PAMM" will have difficulties then everyone knows that the Dreamer has no PAMMs... and even if there are, they are not linked to a real Dreamer and the accounts are registered to indirect persons... and the real Dreamer makes presentations and does not take anybody's money... but even if accounts and VPNs are hacked and a hypothetical connection is found it's still not the remover's fault and it's just the market... and in general iron beds in 21st century is inhumane! I work at Auchan! What kind of trading? What kind of investment? I'm starving! Aren't you ashamed of yourself?
The sect administrator is obviously very upset with the Dreamer and banned the Dreamer along with the sect, it's funny that the whole sect is now running away from the Dreamer! - but what can you do - it was unbearable for the hipster to realize the curse has worked and since april 15 he had to stop trading completely bringing shame on himself and the Brazilian indus and now everybody knows 123 is down 😁 recommend everyone go to the factory! 😀
Dreamer's cuckoos have flown in all directions before, everyone knows that, but it helps the Dreamer even, and right now I'm having a forced downtime period due to some special circumstances and the inability to rant and pour in the ears of customers/investors😀 so forum activity has increased, obviously.
Better tell me when it will be possible to contribute to your PAMM?
By the way, why do you have so many backup accounts here, @transcendreamer?
It's just the account migration duplication, no conspiracy...
In my opinion, Transcend Reamer is an example of a modern artist making his contemporary artwork here. He uses the forum instead of a canvas, and the palette of his opponents' statements looks like a chaotic drawing of randomly splattered paints. However, even the less attentive eye can quickly grasp the structure of the interweaving of spiritual, intellectual and material meridians, which form the robust post-structure of our post-world... Etc. etc.)
Moreover, this branch is now a noospheric hypersyllabus with the purpose of [information deleted]
If you're in Manhattan, check out the real-time U.S. debt scoreboard. $28,211,957,600,666.36.
Robots for some reason suck resources from all over the world to feed those left out of the gate.
The sea was marked by me.
That's it, stop listening to your heresy.
All the truth in your posts is just where you link and in other people's quotes.
So are you a member of the Witnesses of State Debt Cult? 😀😁😁😂🤣😃 I knew it!
Google that phrase"State Debt Witness Sect" to see how stupid it all is.
How indifferent they are not able to understand that 1. the national debt should be compared to GDP, and 2. they do it because they can (can afford such debt)
Just think - millions of poor cleaners are born and die hating the Anglo-Saxons and their national debt - and it just won't collapse 😀
The inferiority of this kind of thinking is also confirmed by the fact that they don't know the structure of the debt or other specifics, they just babble on...
Roughly 2/3 of holders are themselves in the states or associated with them, the remaining third just do not benefit from the collapse of the national debt because they themselves are exporters ...
But of course caretakers and hairy hippies in track suits didn't learn economics...
So are you a member of the State Debt Witness Sect? 😀😁😁😂🤣😃 I knew it!
Google that phrase"State Debt Witness Sect" to see how stupid it all is.
How indifferent they are not able to understand that 1. the national debt should be compared to GDP, and 2. they do it because they can (can afford such debt)
Just think - millions of poor cleaners are born and die hating the Anglo-Saxons and their national debt - and it just won't collapse 😀
The inferiority of this kind of thinking is also confirmed by the fact that they don't know the structure of the debt or other specifics, they just babble on...
Roughly 2/3 of holders are themselves in the states or associated with them, the remaining third just do not benefit from the collapse of the national debt because they themselves are exporters ...
But of course caretakers and hairy hippies in track suits did not learn economics...
You do not need to be an advanced economist)))
The US budget is the largest in the world with almost 10 trillion dollars in expenditures and has the largest deficit at about $4 trillion. dollars. The IMF estimates 2020 US budget spending at $9.8 trillion. dollars on a total revenue inflow of $5.9 trillion. dollars.
Robots sucking up the world to feed those outside the gate))))