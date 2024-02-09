The future of the Forex industry - page 181
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I think it's a marketplace.
one sells, the other buys.
If the transaction is made at fair value, then yes, that is what the market is for, but there are several points:
A professional speculator has a more intelligent and accurate model and sees an undervalued or overvalued option or forward and uses it immediately.
If the model is reasonable, the speculator can take a small fraction of the real economy's profits from the provider.
a slice of the total social product redistributed through complex interconnections...
through the forward market, insurance products, short and medium term debt market, interest rate swaps, securitised debt...
or take pension funds for example - they operate conservatively and can sometimes even lose out when adjusted for inflation...
it turns out that in this case the pensioners' savings are slightly devalued for the market/economy as a whole,
and the higher-yielding professional participants have the right to claim a slightly larger share of the total public product.
Wow, we're out of the bay...
Praise and Glory to the Great Prophet Drimmer!
Not everyone thought so...
Or maybe he flew off to Ka-Pax like he promised?
Some info on Ka-Pax:
No one is "working" on K-Pax. "Work" is a human concept.
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- Government?
- There's no need for it.
- And laws?
- No laws, no lawyers.
- So how do you distinguish good from evil?
- Every creature in the universe distinguishes good from evil.
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You misunderstand Einstein, Dr. Powell. May I call you Mark? You see, Mark, Einstein was actually saying that no object could accelerate to the speed of light because its mass would become infinite, but Einstein wasn't talking about objects already travelling at the speed of tachyons.
---
"Doctor", "patient" is an interesting classification.
---
You don't know that yet, we Capexians are living much longer and have already figured it out. The universe will expand and then contract and then expand again after that. And so it will go on forever.
But what you don't know is that when the universe expands again, everything will be exactly the same as it is now. And then you will repeat again the mistakes you are making now. You will make the same mistakes again and again and so on to infinity. So I advise you to do the right thing in this life, because you won't get another chance.
Not everyone thought so...
Or maybe he flew off to Ka-Pax like he promised?
Some information on Ca-Pax:He will definitely come back...
He was wrong to think he was invulnerable. His desire to put himself above everyone else and his disrespectful attitude towards his opponents has found due resonance with the site's administration.
Wow, we're out of the bay...
The desire to put yourself above everyone else and a disrespectful attitude to their opponents is duly responded to by the site administration.
Well then from the principle of uniformity you deserve to be banned, machine gun, a bogeyman and a couple of other characters, for the same disrespect and rudeness )
Well then from the principle of uniformity you deserve to be banned, the machine, the hippar and a couple of other characters, for the same disrespect and rudeness )
The management of the site approached the matter objectively and correctly identified who first moves from discussing ideas to discussing personalities and sticking labels on them. And the automaton has long since been banned.
In that case, you should be banned for the same disrespect and rudeness.)
I don't know why transcendreamer got banned) Judging by the simultaneous taking down of the newbie thread and the banning of its topicstarter, he got banned for that too.) This "insults" thread seems to be untouched, although it was already demolished and then put back in) Conundrum of nature, however) Stochastic (or maybe chaotic) moderation) Either the sect brothers got hold of their fellow insider and took him out for yet another orgy)
It's not clear why transcendreamer got banned) Judging by the simultaneous demolition of the newbie thread and the banning of its topicstarter, he got banned for that too) This thread with the "insults" is untouched for some reason, although it was demolished and then brought back) Natural conundrum, however) Stochastic (possibly chaotic) moderation) Either the sect brothers got hold of their fellow talker and took him out for yet another orgy)
Probably called from the factory where the Dreamer works and "asked" him not to be distracted.