The future of the Forex industry - page 120
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I don't know who hali-gali is. Hali-gali are just words.
But death is reality. A man has died, and it is wrong to laugh about it, pretending not to be involved.
Exactly, just words. But those words were spoken officially. You don't know who said them? That's...
It's all lies. And you pretend you don't know and don't notice the lies. Aren't you disgusted with your "state of blindness"?
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Хайли_лайкли
The grandfathers were joking) Over England in early '41)
In a dream I was given a revolver like the Nagan... except it didn't have any ammunition at all... I had to sneak around...
I'm not even interested in what politicians are saying. Ours, not ours. And I wouldn't advise you to listen to this nonsense either.
Try to look at the situation in silence, without the chatter of politicians. What did a man die of?
A man's life on one side, words on the other. It's simple.
In a dream, I was given a revolver like a revolver... except it didn't have any ammunition at all... I had to sneak around...
You don't abuse computer games? Hitman or the latest Rezident, for example?
In a dream, I was given a revolver like a revolver... except it didn't have any ammunition at all... I had to sneak around...
That's interesting - they gave it to me, but I couldn't put it in. Something juvenile or retired.
I'm not even interested in what politicians are saying. Ours, not ours. And I wouldn't advise you to listen to this nonsense either.
Try to look at the situation in silence, without the chatter of politicians. What did a man die of?
A man's life on one side, words on the other. It is simple.
A man could have died of anything.
But I see that you're interested in something else entirely. That's why you're making a fool of yourself.
For the "ignorant" and "incomprehensible", let me remind you :
"Highly likely" is an internet meme and phraseology that has been circulating on the Russian-language internet since 2018 following British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech to the House of Commons on 12 March 2018, which accused Russia of being involved in the poisoning of the Skripals.
I am talking to you calmly, politely. This has nothing to do with the fool. There is no doubt in my mind that this is the work of our brotherhood. I think you know that too.
And I do not believe what politicians say. Because they do not tell the truth. Try to forget everything you heard on TV for a minute.
All that "they said, we said" bullshit. Life is more important than words, isn't it?
Not abusing computer games? Hitman or the latest Resident, for example?
No, I rarely play, but spy detective and conspiracy ideas are regularly present, I look for sects/cults and secret societies in my dreams, and I find them, for example in a cafe and I feel the sofa wobble and move it aside, but there's a trapdoor and stairs, and there's a private underground room where the local lodge holds meetings, sometimes I manage to act so that they think I am a friend.
There were sects of puppeteers, sects of chaosites worshipping randomness, paramilitary societies, sometimes it was just business conferences in big halls with the usual healthy capitalism, only then it turned out to be selling-buying mercenaries and equipment in special unattended railroad containers, but most interesting was of course the interception of artifacts.
I'm not even interested in what politicians are saying. Ours, not ours. And I wouldn't advise you to listen to this nonsense either.
Try to look at the situation in silence, without the chatter of politicians. What did a man die of?
A man's life on one side, words on the other. Everything is simple.
Doesn't it seem strange to you that:
1) all this is happening in a town near which there isa chemical and biological weapons research centre in the UK?
2) That so-called GRU agents, using a poison that instantly kills a horse, failed to kill the Skripals, but did kill a woman?
Do you really have such a low opinion of the work of the GRU, which has successfully pulled off operations far more sophisticated than the Skripals story. Has it ever crossed your mind that this could be a provocation by the British secret services, who are skilled masters at this?