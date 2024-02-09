The future of the Forex industry - page 111
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The North America had a lot of interesting things too, starting with the fact that the number of Indians increased greatly after the advent of iron, firearms, horses, etc.) Then England tried to use the Indians (taking the leaders into the Freemasons, etc.) in wars against the colonists) Russia also managed to make a mark in the extermination of the Indians in Alaska and California.
You can also remember the fierce hardcore wars of Tsarist Russia with the Chukchi, it was mega-horror there.
I agree, you are a great "humanist" with a beastly grin).
I'm a metaphysical transhumanist, and actually the limitations of the human form must be overcome, it's also time to start getting rid of anthropocentric principles already.
Are you inefficient or highly efficient?
Are you inefficient or highly inefficient?
Why do you ask? 😁
Why do you ask? 😁
Well if you think it's not bad, fine, we'll take the couch expert and indoctrinated socialist at his word. 😆
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I'm too lazy to drag the stats on developments in various fields now to show who is the most technologically advanced (from memory right now South Korea is in the top),
but it's clear to all that Mr Khorosh's claims are simply ludicrous.
The biggest problem is with food (almost all seed is imported). True, this is more of a plus than a minus) It is good that there will be no real movement towards autarky)
One can also recall the fierce hardcore wars of Tsarist Russia with the Chukchi, which were mega-violent.
However, mega-violence starts when there is a need to "free" the land for agricultural use from the natives. It turned out to be easier (cheaper, more profitable) to buy/solder the Chukchi than to win the war - there were no such problems with other peoples.
It is particularly interesting to compare the correlation of some indices relating to stability, aggressiveness, opacity, corruption, against technological indices and indices of subjective happiness/quality of life.
The last index is the most interesting and important - where-to-be-born = where-to-be-born...
I think this should lead to some reflections.
The indoctrinated/zombified will of course deny everything and bomb as usual.
But on the whole, even without numbers, it's clear that those who bet on technology and individual freedom, i.e. capitalism, succeed.
Not ancap, of course, but a developed multilateral balanced capitalism.
What's more, it comes out that
Transhumanism = bright future -capitalism
😂🤣😃😄😅😆
I wonder what the formula is for transcendreamerhumanism)
If there is propaganda in Russia, it is aimed at something that maintains its stability and the tranquillity of its citizens. Such propaganda exists in all states and is one of the tasks of any state.
If one is constantly told about a ring of enemies and insidious machinations from every place, the result will be anxiety and hatred, not calmness. Clearly it is done in order to redirect the focus of attention and grievances from immediate problems to somewhere else. Now the man is already thinking not about concrete decline of welfare and potholes on the road, but about American tanks, and his grievances are addressed not to the local authorities, but to the transoceanic obamacare, very conveniently. The only price is a permanently embittered nation with low criticality and inadequacy of perception. Is this stability something to be appreciated and maintained? I think that not only would not a patriot wish such a life for their country and people, but a person who hates them fiercely.