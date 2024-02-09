The future of the Forex industry - page 114
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You eat Russian salo, and you are picking on Russians). They've already eaten theirs, switched to Russian).
When a zombopatriot runs out of substantive arguments, he starts talking about Ukraine... how primitive and vulgar it is...
When a zombopatriot runs out of substantive arguments, he starts bringing up Ukraine... how primitive and vulgar that is...
Yeah, calling a man insane isn't, but mentioning lard is. Iron logic.
A professional army of 100k and nuclear weapons is enough to defend itself. If one wants to play the role of a superpower, then of course a bigger military budget is needed.
But in order to be/become a superpower, it is necessary to offer an effective model of government "for export". At present, only the United States offers such a model; the USSR ended its expansion not very successfully and has essentially lost.
Russia has not yet had an effective government even within its borders, hence all the efforts with Ukraine, Belarus, Georgia, Central Asia, Venezuela, etc.
China was lucky with Deng Xiaoping, but is far from "exporting the state model" as well. So far they are only offering their investments. Also, we need Den Xiaoping #2 to come up with something with the CPC's leadership role.
So the states live and thrive for the simple and banal reason that "no one has thought of a better way" (W.Churchill)
It is actually important to look at military spending as a percentage of GDP, for example this works out:
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/united-states/military-spending-defense-budget
And the US military is not that bloated, although it is undoubtedly large,
but the US is the world's policeman, they're allowed to,
And in Northern Eurasia as a percentage of GDP it is even slightly higher.
Yeah, calling a man insane didn't do it, but mentioning the lard did. That's ironclad logic.
Honestly, I wasn't even paying attention to you.
Yeah, calling a man insane didn't do it, but mentioning the lard did. Iron logic.
Let me ask you, Mr Khorosh, you still continue to deny the sanctity of the net profits of the company as the legitimate property of the owners/shareholders, don't you?
Unfortunately, indoctrinated patriots they are like zombies, especially if still with socialist views on the distribution of benefits. 😕
They are jealous of other more successful countries and consider them their enemies.
And on the microeconomic level,they envy the more successful/entrepreneurs, demanding to limit their income or divide the net profits of the enterprise under the guise of raising their own salaries.
So all their lives they live with invented enemies to whom they attribute the causes of their failures (transference/resentiment).
If you are not the enemy, then why are you clinging to our borders and concentrating your troops there? What have you lost in the Black Sea, the Amur Bay and the Peter the Great Bay thousands of kilometres away from your shores? Don't you have enough seas and oceans of your own?
Well perhaps, only one has to take the original, pre-Heraclitic meaning of the word - ordinary human speech contrasted with speech about gods - myth.
In short, it is the very principle of rationality, Logos, which distinguishes highly developed beings from primitive ones, that makes sense in post- and trans-humanism,
although Kant wrote that a human being deserves respect exactly as a rational being and his freedom and inalienable rights stem from that,
i.e. again from Logos, although Logos itself is not necessarily connected with Atropos (man),
anthropocentrism is essentially cosmic racism,
at the same time, we understand that dignity and respect and social and market evaluation are also somehow connected to Logos,
the whole previous discourse on capitalism was also about that,
the more highly developed intelligent members of society deserve to be rewarded more than others - precisely for their dignity,
which stem ultimately from the Logos, and the degree of its unfolding in a particular individual.
If you are not the enemy, then why are you climbing up to our borders and concentrating your troops there? What have you lost in the Black Sea and the Amur Bay thousands of kilometres from your shores? Don't you have enough seas and oceans of your own?
Ahahahaha! what a joke...
I am of course a capitalist, but I have no fleet of my own 😃
But in essence - everyone understands that the threat needs to be blocked, right? - That's why ships.
Especially after the authoritarian regime has shown what it is capable of in its disregard for international law.
I really don't care though, my interests are of a different kind, I don't really care about geopolitics by and large.
I am interested in the principles and philosophical foundations of complex systems, not in local barbarian skirmishes on the fringes of the civilised world.
You eat Russian salo, and you are picking on Russians). They've already eaten theirs, switched to Russian).
What makes you think they ate theirs?