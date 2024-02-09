The future of the Forex industry - page 159
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He's flying off the coke).
😁😂🤣
Eat up, unbelieving Thomas.
50% today, as if from a bush.
♪ but it's not over yet ♪
;)
// the previous state's right there, look it up yourself...
//if you weren't spamming so much, you'd find it fast ;)))
posting your fakes again?
think someone believe in these fabulous pictures?
where's the profit? how about the profit?
😆
Do you have a CC?
KC = compressor shop
Who's forcing you to? There are plenty of other threads on this forum, read them, or even open your own and read it.
even locked in a dark closet at night in an old house in the middle of nowhere, you can't be sure there isn't a dramer in there!
"Usually the worse an employee's salary is, the more motivated they are to try and make a profit on the forex market".
The dreamer dreamer knows how to characterise himself so well)))
It turns out the dreamer even knows where to buy and fix profits, not just philosophize)).
If you look at your posts for a long time (I follow you for a long time), I think you do not succeed at markets and you want to gain some advantage near the market, at least by your verbiage).
I do, but you don't, and you're chasing me all over the forum 😁😂🤣
I see, I see... Not a good excuse, Mr Cleaner....
Realise that you'll be forever jealous of the capitalist janitor and boogeyman.
You've got a big puddle of bitcoin, Mr. Ulad.
And now you can't get away with it...
Waiting forbitcoin to 200,000 🤣
Don't forget to mortgage the flat when it goes down again...
22 US states cancel federal unemployment benefits to put people back to work
The $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit is discouraging Americans from working and provoking a growing labour shortage, Republicans say.
"Sadly, we are seeing the negative effects of this unnecessary financial aid," said a letter from Republicans in the US House of Representatives. - "Some 40% of unemployed Americans today are getting more by staying home instead of going to work. This is provoking acute labour shortages across the country."
Wells Fargo has calculated that any American earning about $34,000 a year will earn more by staying home on unemployment benefits.
Finally decided to kick the bums 😀
The Forex Club and its deceased forum in particular have been referred to in narrow circles as the Breadbasket. The remnants of the forum elite are now huddled together on the forex money in the Sandbox and are withering in exile and oblivion, stewing in their own juices and inevitably degrading. Dullly "exchanging opinions" (Entropy in the absence of opposition spares nothing and no one :)))) Which doesn't make me too sad, but... I'm sure they lack Drimmer with his enthusiasm and rhetoric, while he could get some excellent 'opponents'. So I decided to help out :))))
Are you posting your fakes again?
Do you think anyone believes in these fairy tale pictures?
where's the profit? how about the profit?
😆
What kind of profit do you want?
This one?
// ahahahalearn to trade, not spam ;)))
That's right) Drimmer is a beauty, adds a rainbow to a dull grey everyday life))
Thanks, glad to try 😀
What kind of profit do you want, motherfucker?
this one?
// ahahahalearn to trade, not spam ;)))