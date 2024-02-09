The future of the Forex industry - page 151
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Yes here is a prime example of such a lucky fantasist with rose coloured glasses that have already grown directly into his mind 😁😂🤣
Typical believer...
It really is akin to religion when the believer convinces himself even against the facts of his apparent futility.
Prophets of this type can be in a cognitive shell for years.
And then tell tales on forums to compensate for the frustration.
so fucking hell, did you start later than me? ;))))
i actually coined the term "rose-tinted glasses."
For me personally, there are two of them - Ataman and Neo) But it seems that the first one didn't twist words like that?)
Hail to the Grail! Hail to the ancients! 😁
so fuck, did you start later than me? ;))))
The phrase "rose-tinted glasses" was actually my idea.
Drimmer has been in your mind for a long time now, one day it will wake up completely and take over you.
Drimmer has long since settled in your mind, one day he will wake up completely and take over you.
Wonderful revelation that trading and the stock market reinforces social inequalities 😋
https://cyberleninka.ru/article/n/fondovyy-rynok-i-ekonomicheskoe-neravenstvo
The valuation methodology is of course very simplistic but the idea of this link is interesting.
Income inequality affects the level of happiness in society differently depending on per capita GDP: in rich countries inequality makes people less happy, while in poor countries it increases with inequality
The level of happiness in a society non-linearly depends on income inequality: if in rich countries a decrease in inequality leads to an increase in the level of happiness (that agrees with an intuitive consideration: the more equal people are, the happier they are), then in poor countries with per capita GDP below $20-30 thousand a paradox is observed - income inequality increases the level of happiness.
It confirms the thesis that people want not simply to live well, but to live better than others.
Interesting theses:
Income inequality is not always bad
More Billionaires - More Happiness
https://www.rbc.ru/newspaper/2019/05/28/5cebe6709a794753db50ce82
there is no harm in wanting,
but the point of being virtually rich or enthusiastic in a party of 99.99% ?but all in all, for the 0.01% it is quite nice
For me personally, there are two of them - Ataman and Neo) But it seems that the first one didn't twist words like that?)
Matemat. For quite a long time this motto was hanging right on his profile. I do not remember the exact spelling, maybe there was even more Albanians.
there is no harm in wanting,
But what is the point of being virtually rich or enthusiastic in a party of 99.99%?but all in all, for 0.01% it's quite nice
in your case it is clear that there is no chance of making it to the middle
but you're not used to fantasizing
so that's what you're after.
😀
A mathematician. For quite a long time this motto was hanging right on his profile. I don't remember the exact spelling, maybe there was even more Albanians.
It explains why.
grail, delete all the faithful! (s) (who remembers whose phrase?)
there is no magic pill, even if you find a profit, after a while you will have to either improve the system or look for a new one.
AMH in action
as i remember, he justified his statement by the fact that you cannot predict the price reversal
Let me put it this way (two independent trade approaches from practice):
1. it is possible to reverse
2. such knowledge is not really important.
HENCE, .
there is a grail and not just one!
---
well and a U-turn, as if iron and a bit in advance: