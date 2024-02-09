The future of the Forex industry - page 126
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I understand that there should not and never will be equality, even in an anthill there is a hierarchy. But I wish that the income gap between the poor and the super-rich would not be so monstrous.
But isn't it the poor's fault that they are so poor and create inequality?
And it is as if you are putting the blame on the rich!
My friend, don't be offended, you understand that Drimmer's style is designed to make it more interesting to read and keep the discourse sharp.
I assure you that I have nothing against you personally.
I'm not at an age to be offended, I'm always as calm as a Japanese garden of rocks). One gets wiser with age and doesn't waste one's nervous energy on insults. It's just that the style of communication I suggest is followed by all genuinely intelligent people. What's the point of wasting time discussing a person and labeling them, of which you have plenty in store. It doesn't enhance your image. It is much more effective and interesting for the audience when you refute your opponent's ideas with killer arguments.
I'm not at an age to be offended, I'm always as calm as a Japanese rock garden). One gets wiser with age and doesn't waste one's nervous energy on grudges. It's just that the style of communication I suggest is followed by all genuinely intelligent people. What's the point of wasting time discussing a person and labeling them, of which you have plenty in store. It doesn't enhance your image. Much more effective and interesting for the audience are the moments when you refute your opponent's ideas with killer arguments.
Hehe, well you write so that you are calm, but in fact all the time you are trying desperately to win back...
Who are you kidding? - We both know you've been wildly outraged the last few days 😁
I understand that there should not and never will be equality, even in an anthill there is a hierarchy. But I wish that the income gap between the poor and the super-rich would not be so monstrous.
In principle, I agree that an extremely large social gap is not very healthy thing in the long term (for the economy as a whole)
But in general inequality should be a must and a difference in wealth and income of a hundred times is quite normal and natural...
and the Lorenz curve will inevitably repeat itself in any economic system and not only in economic systems but also in the indicators of the biocoenosis...
so inequality is a fundamental property of all complex evolving systems...
and to complain about inequality = to complain against the laws of nature 😀
Less up-to-date data on inequalities...
Also the icing on the cake is the latest IHDI report:
download here:http://hdr.undp.org/en/composite/IHDI
It's interesting - they gave it to you, but you couldn't put it in. Something juvenile or retired.
Spot on )))))
witticisms...
10 petrosian out of 10 aha
witticisms...
10 out of 10 jokes... yeah...
come on, they're just to spice up the discourse and make it interesting to read
Not without the Gini coefficient, of course...
+ a relatively recent report on inequality
https://wid.world/news-article/2020-regional-updates/