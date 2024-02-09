The future of the Forex industry - page 20
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The task of the state is to ensure that laws are enforced equally for all, courts are adequate, police catch bandits, + disaster support, collective defence, etc.
So how is it? Can the state cope with its responsibilities?) The courts will always side with those who earn millions, billions. It is only on paper that everyone is equal before the law.
Yusuf, there is philosophy and hobby, there is trying to solve the riddle. I fully support you in the unsolved task. I am happy for you and your aspirations in this direction. How do you feel about the Fibonacci pattern ?
Thank you for your understanding and support. As for the Fibonacci pattern, these patterns refer to the series itself and do not describe other series, which price series, for example, refer to. This is a property of the Fibonacci series itself. First you need to find out if the series in question belongs to the Fibonacci series or not? Surely, no. For example, the Sum of the numbers in a natural series is n(n-1)/2 and this is a property of the series itself. As soon as any other number is added to the series, this property will not be fulfilled! All the more so, a price series that has no clear regularities. Nevertheless, people try to apply other people's regularities in this case as well. Random coincidences are presented as regularities. That is my attitude to this mass delusion of traders.
Radicalism is so market driven)
What's so radical about it? I just don't want to pay for the personal expenses of losers who don't fit into the economy 😊
Well God himself said to share the tithe, I guess it's associative.
Or maybe it was the church that told you to share, not God? 😁
At 1000 or a million there is no difference, you are being sly further questions of economics end and questions of power and often coercion begin.
What is my deceit? Explain yourself! And look at the example with 2 plants again and no one is forcing anyone ...
I hope you are not saying that 90% of land capital owned by 1% of the population is EARNED by fair means.
Define your terms 'honestly' and 'earned' 🙄 it's a typical socialist sophism to say 'those rich people stole everything'... it's not nice... 🤨 I don't exclude that there are corrupt schemes but it doesn't mean that everyone does it...
The idea that everyone should receive according to their abilities and work is declared in all states, but often the structure of society does not allow this idea to become a reality.
This is a deep misconception, it is not labor but effect that pays, otherwise I would dig a garden with a spoon and demand big pay, because I worked so hard when I did it 🤣 Do you feel what it's about? You can work hard but inefficiently and it deserves neither respect nor big pay...
It is strange, getting paid for work is a utopia that cannot be realized on earth because the government prevents it, while examples of wages for workers are real, it is a sham)))))
The government has nothing to do with it, it's a normal economy and market that worked exactly the same way (well, almost) even in the absence of the state - simply no one will pay much for inefficient labor - and if you want to get more, then become unique and create something new of your own ...
It is indisputable that we must strive for a fair distribution, and labour and entrepreneurial ability are no less important, but it is too radical and one-sided)
I did not say that the entrepreneur is above the rest in the universal sense, but the entrepreneur is not a profession, it is the one who undertakes, that is the entrepreneur can also be a doctor and a teacher and even a carpenter, and scary to say - even a Forex trader! (provided that he has the appropriate set of skills).
Just 1,000 ruble coat and 3 ruble mittens. Fur coat without mittens not for sale. He who sews fur coat and mittens should get proportional to price or evenly, or by time and complexity of work?
I'm no expert in sewing, but I think that the mittens are easier to make, it seems to me, in any case, the one who sews mittens has no right to claim the proceeds from the coat 😉
And lastly. Do you think that in the state cleaners shouldn't be able to earn a flat, cars, educate their children?
Honestly - I don't care - small income problems are their own personal problems... But I think that a cleaning lady's job is always temporary and very low skilled, rather a part-time job, so it would be weird for me, if a cleaning lady pretends to earn the same salary as a lawyer or a senior developer or a sales manager - should that be obvious? -but that doesn't change the human attitude to the cleaning lady - I remember being in office slavery in consulting plant and having a cleaning lady, I bet she got small money, but we considered her as a part of team and she was present at corporate events as a full-fledged employee...
After all, they are also in the chain and if they are not there, it will get messy)
That's right! everyone is needed and so are the janitors
And whose question is it, the caretakers or the state or the entrepreneurs))))
Certainly it's their personal issue -- and if they think they don't get enough -- then they should start evolving and providing society with something more valuable than swinging a broom -- and it should be obvious that in any society regardless of its structure (except maybe slaveholding) everyone gets exactly what they deserve and the best/successful are automatically valued and rewarded more for their services than others
Isn't it more convenient to write in a quote?
not really - it's not good to read 😵
No one decides who is useful.
No one in particular, but society as a whole through the mechanism of free exchange (the market decides) there are no other options, of course they tried all sorts, but it ends badly 🤣 Read for example how back in the 19th century Robert Owen showed the labour ticket experiment and it was an epic fiasco for communists/socialists, labour tickets quickly depreciated and everything ended up as usual 😁
Things happen. Mental exhaustion, or maybe the man is a genius.
Maybe and then he'll go down in history, maybe after he's dead. Life is hard. 😍
Gotta treat the whole population well.
And no one treats it badly in advance with prejudice -- at the same time I don't think anyone will argue that for example a qualified lawyer or surgeon is of markedly greater value to society than a janitor who can only use a broom? -- Of course all people are equal in their basic rights, but their "economic value" is very unequal... even a homeless loser on welfare has inalienable rights and human dignity... Even a forex trader has them 😆
She'll produce better results.
Maybe it will and maybe it won't..... when it does then we'll talk 😊
Can you assess creativity too? Which creativity is effective and which is not? Or will it be up to the creativity committee to decide?
Of course, and for that there are popularity ratings, download statistics, hit parades, reviews, surveys, critiques, a whole industry at work!
They get a market in return.
But they already have a market... so why should they feed the loser bums? - Especially since they won't buy anything anyway due to their extremely low ability to pay 🤨
And why would society need a corporation that is in the business of self-enrichment?
Unless it's a gangster structure, any reputable corporation has a mission, a vision, goals including social, read about GRC/SRI how business is done now in general...
And about self-enrichment : you have a very narrow understanding of it -- as if there is one fat capitalist sitting up there with a sack of money and a nasty grin, as they usually draw in comic books... But it is a typical cliché and a frame of mind, in reality there is a group of shareholders which may include not only owners but also people from the street (if the company is open) and read what Friedman (Nobel laureate) wrote and he spoke about social responsibility even within his shareholders' value model - that is the company does not just work for one person to buy a bigger yacht but creates value for the whole group of investors... that's quite a noble goal as well... everyone gets a share of the profits, what's wrong with that?
We are talking about things like microsoft, google, amazon when a corporation wields power, spies, censors publicly important information, usurps optimal solutions in science with patents. The answer is obvious, it has a negative impact on science and social interactions.
That said, I'm 99% sure you wrote this post from Windows or Android/iOS (if from a phone) -- right, admit it? 😁😂🤣
However, I support both open-source and deplatforming and federacy - these things should exist as a counterbalance to corporate software/services - and they do to one extent or another
It's a shame that in 20 years linux still hasn't managed to win a decent niche on desktops (servers don't count!) and is a measly few percent
Why is it so? - So the tech giants have something to offer and it's better/more convenient? Compare for example the godly MS Office and Open/Libre Office - heaven and earth
pribludilsa:
They all get money from selling a product or service, from popularity and many other things.
So, OK, so what? Let's say I write a brilliant piece of software and it's wildly popular, and now I have to share the profits with the janitors?
And we should make payments from taxes to those who do meaningful things for society.
I agree with that, there's no argument.
But think how much progress science would make if every scientist was a friend and not a competitor.
Nonsense! Science would die without competition and a race of ideas! - it is precisely the quest for superiority (not even financial) that drives people to discover/create something new.
It won't be narrow teams of mercenaries that will work on problems, but the best minds in the world.
But... they are already working... Look at how the work at CERN is organized, there are teams of thousands of specialists already...
What's the radicalism? I just don't want to pay for the personal expenses of any losers who don't fit into the economy 😊
Radicalism in the unconditional application and apparently in the invariance. Wolves have market relations too. Market relations are often detrimental, and not detrimental only under strictly defined conditions. (I love Schumpeter, so I answer according to him) And the fact that you do not want to give your money. Well that can also be provided in a non-market relationship. And where is the link between paying for efficiency and not wanting to pay for someone else. There is no connection.
Or maybe the church told you to, not God? 😁
Don't blaspheme, it's not just one religion))) Anyway, good move). The answer was about associations, your answer is admirable. Good school)
What is my deceitfulness? You should explain yourself! And look at the example given with 2 factories again and no one is forcing anyone...
The economic textbook example has nothing to do with real life) and does not take into account issues of law, power and possible coercion.
Define your terms "honestly" and "earned" 🙄 it's a typical socialist sophism to say "those rich people stole everything"... not nice... 🤨 I certainly do not exclude that there are corrupt schemes but that does not mean that everyone does it...
Now, I didn't say that, it's your assertion that's fair game. It's your assertion.) Therefore your sophism)
This is a profound misconception, it's not the labour that pays but the effect, otherwise I would have taken to spoon digging the vegetable garden and demanded a substantial payment for myself, because I worked so hard when I did it 🤣 feel the point here? you can work hard but inefficiently and that deserves neither respect nor great pay...
No argument, I agree. Replace labour with the result of labour. But better give the difference between entrepreneurial activity and wage labour))))
Power has nothing to do with it at all, it's a normal economy and market that worked exactly the same way (well almost) even in the absence of the state -- just no one will pay much for inefficient labor -- and if you want to get more, then become unique and create something new of your own...
Fundamentally wrong. I can suggest doing business in north korea then. Power and laws are always involved. The development of society depends on them much more than on the entrepreneur's unwillingness to pay for someone. And unfortunately society is not one level.
I did not say that the entrepreneur is above the rest in the universal sense, but the entrepreneur is not a profession, it is the one who takes action, that is the entrepreneur can be a doctor and a teacher and even a carpenter and scary to say - even a Forex trader! (provided he has the appropriate set of skills).
Schumpeter said just the opposite) and defined why entrepreneurship is a driver of development and why the entrepreneur is entitled to more income).
I'm not a sewing expert, but I think mittens are easier to make, it seems to me, in any case whoever is sewing mittens is not entitled to claim the proceeds of a fur coat 😉
Mittens can be more difficult to sew) And the main thing in the task is that the coat without mittens is NOT for sale) And if there are no mittens, the coat will not be bought).
Honestly - I don't care - small income problems are their personal problems... But I guess the job of a cleaner is always temporary and very low skilled, rather a part-time job, so it would look weird to me if a cleaner would qualify for a comparable salary as a lawyer in a company or a senior developer or a sales manager, I guess it should be obvious? -- but that doesn't change the human attitude to the cleaning lady -- I remember being in an office slavery in a consulting plant and having a cleaning lady, who may have been paid a pittance, but we considered her part of the team and she was present at corporate events as a full-fledged employee...
That's very selfish), unethical and immoral. It's the same problem about the fur coat and the mittens. Without the cleaners, the company can't operate at full capacity.)
Certainly it's their personal issue -- and if they think they get little -- then they should start evolving and providing society with something more valuable than swinging a broom -- and it should be obvious that in any society regardless of its structure (except maybe the slave system) everyone gets exactly what they deserve and the best/successful are automatically valued and rewarded more for their services than others
(This is fundamentally wrong. The structure of society is not a question of common people).
But you give me a head start on sophistry, it is only after the second reading that I understand the catch).
How is it? Is the state coping with its responsibilities?)
Is the question about a specific state or is it generalised to all? Comparatively, you can assess the CPI or other indices, see below...
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/4663780
The courts will always side with those who make millions, billions. It is only on paper that everyone is equal before the law.
Well that's downright demagoguery 🙂😆 what then courts dissolve and states abolish?
Thank you for your understanding and support. As for the Fibonacci pattern, these patterns relate to the series itself and do not describe other series, which price series, for example, belong to. This is a property of the Fibonacci series itself. First you need to find out if the series in question belongs to the Fibonacci series or not? Surely, no. For example, the Sum of the numbers in a natural series is n(n-1)/2 and this is a property of the series itself. As soon as any other number is added to the series, this property will not be fulfilled! All the more so, a price series that has no clear regularities. Nevertheless, people try to apply other people's regularities in this case as well. Random coincidences are presented as regularities. That's my attitude to this mass delusion of traders.
Well the main thing is to have a profit 😊