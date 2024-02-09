The future of the Forex industry - page 171
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You didn't finish reading there.
I'm telling you to google it, don't sweat it.
Like that matters? - your writing? - will i read any more nonsense from a fake prophet who can't even write properly 😀😁😂
it's taboo.
The Doctor and I decided not to pursue the subject.But he seems to really know what he's talking about, checked it out with a couple of posts, then erased it.
A couple ofRena's lines struck me as too blatant a hint of something that still works.
As if that matters? - your writing? - will i read any more nonsense from a fake prophet who can't even write properly 😀😁😂
writing doesn't matter at all
draw ;)
Not at all, I defend the very principle of capitalist meritocracy where the best are better rewarded, and I'm quite happy with that, as well as social inequality.
I don't think there's anyone here on this forum who isn't happy with that. I do not understand in what secret sense that you constantly repeat this platitude which is similar to that a horse eats oats, and the Volga flows into the Caspian Sea).
...
And by the way, Mr. Khorosh, have you ever wondered why you ended up so miserably in the worst stratum?
And the angry fury with which you lash out at those above you (i.e. Drimmer) shows your frustration and envy.
You should have realized what Drimmer is telling you: that you shouldn't look at others and compare yourself - you should just work on yourself.
Realize that no one is going to feed you for free - you have to take care of your own well-being.
It is foolish to demand that the richer provide for you.
Until you realise this, you will be miserable.
I don't think there are any here on this forum who wouldn't like it. I do not understand what the secret meaning of that you constantly repeat this platitude which is similar to that the horse eats oats, and the Volga flows into the Caspian Sea).
So you are constantly trying to destroy this principle with your socialist attacks!
the writing doesn't matter at all
no one ;)
It's very good that you could finally admit this, O prophet Gatakefal, and the futility of your tales!
Now go to the factory, they are waiting for you there. 😁
So you keep trying to destroy that principle with your socialist attacks!
No. Watch your lips if you don't understand).
No. Watch your lips if you don't understand).
I do!
You keep demanding money from the company's net profits.
You write that you don't have enough money because the average wage is too small and you also demand that the entrepreneur should have his personal income reduced.
You have not explained why you think somebody should give you a raise.
First prove that you deserve it.
It is very good that you could finally admit this, O prophet of Hatakephalus, and the futility of your tales!
Now go to the factory, they are waiting for you there. 😁
ok