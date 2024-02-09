The future of the Forex industry - page 119
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The English woman, of course, doesn't count. Funny, isn't it?
Haili laikli. Isn't that funny?
Because. Food prices go up every day. Sprat's already under 300 a kilo.
Come on, man. I went to Perekrestok today. There for 200 rubles from carp and higher.
If you're talking about canned food, get Kerch khamsa. Same sprat, but cheaper and better.
A digression: last year my brother and I took a trip to Taman and Kerch. In Kerch in the fish market every morning - fresh khamsa and Turkish mullet. Fishermen at once slightly salted in the sea and in the morning - to the market. Very good.
I don't know who hali-gali is. Hali-gali are just words.
But death is reality. A man has died, and it is wrong to laugh about it, pretending not to be involved.
There's that sick, scalded zombie Automat again, dragging his political pandemonium...
Appreciate it while thinking people live with you at the same time.
Oh, come on. I was at the Crossroads today. There's carp and more for 200 rubles.
If you're talking about canned goods, go for Kerch khamsa. Same sprat, but cheaper and better.
A digression: last year my brother and I took a trip to Taman and Kerch. In Kerch in the fish market every morning - fresh khamsa and Turkish mullet. Fishermen at once slightly salted in the sea and in the morning - to the market. Very good.
There you have it, pointing a finger in the sky.
There's that sick, scalded zombie Automat dragging his political pandemonium again...
The grandfathers were joking) Over England in early '41)
Here, I'm pointing my finger in the sky.
I said Kerch's. Mine is 25 roubles (in tomato). Decent product.
Appreciate it, as long as thinking people live with you at the same time.
This character can hardly be said to be a thinker, a cotton wool instead of a brain.