The future of the Forex industry - page 119

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Oh, and soon they'll be counting chickens...
[Deleted]  
Aleksei Stepanenko:
The English woman, of course, doesn't count. Funny, isn't it?

Haili laikli. Isn't that funny?

 
There's that sick, scalded zombie Automat again, dragging his political pandemonium...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Because. Food prices go up every day. Sprat's already under 300 a kilo.

Come on, man. I went to Perekrestok today. There for 200 rubles from carp and higher.

If you're talking about canned food, get Kerch khamsa. Same sprat, but cheaper and better.

A digression: last year my brother and I took a trip to Taman and Kerch. In Kerch in the fish market every morning - fresh khamsa and Turkish mullet. Fishermen at once slightly salted in the sea and in the morning - to the market. Very good.

[Deleted]  

I don't know who hali-gali is. Hali-gali are just words.

But death is reality. A man has died, and it is wrong to laugh about it, pretending not to be involved.

 
transcendreamer:
There's that sick, scalded zombie Automat again, dragging his political pandemonium...

Appreciate it while thinking people live with you at the same time.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Oh, come on. I was at the Crossroads today. There's carp and more for 200 rubles.

If you're talking about canned goods, go for Kerch khamsa. Same sprat, but cheaper and better.

A digression: last year my brother and I took a trip to Taman and Kerch. In Kerch in the fish market every morning - fresh khamsa and Turkish mullet. Fishermen at once slightly salted in the sea and in the morning - to the market. Very good.

Sprat
There you have it, pointing a finger in the sky.
 
transcendreamer:
There's that sick, scalded zombie Automat dragging his political pandemonium again...

The grandfathers were joking) Over England in early '41)

haha

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Here, I'm pointing my finger in the sky.

I said Kerch's. Mine is 25 roubles (in tomato). Decent product.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Appreciate it, as long as thinking people live with you at the same time.

This character can hardly be said to be a thinker, a cotton wool instead of a brain.

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