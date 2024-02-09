The future of the Forex industry - page 42
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dimitri is all over the place) and asks you if you have nothing better to do, and then he sits on the couch and trolls
♪ You can't outrun me, Dimitri ♪)
Yeah, and I look out the window at the black clouds floating in the sky and the horizon behind a bluish haze... ...and I keep thinking - how is proper patriotism supposed to manifest itself in this situation...
But it is also what enables armies to be raised to defend their own territories.
And two thousand years of war...
Even so, it is a manipulation of the population, yes for a good cause, but a manipulation, don't you agree?
I second that, absolutely!
Patriotism is a purely divorce by the ruling class from their population. And it is a mercantile scam, for money. It is the basis of any state, its ideological part.
How else can we induce people to do irrational and sometimes suicidal things? - The only way to induce people to do irrational and sometimes suicidal things is to imbue them with ideas and values which they will then consider "their own".
Absolute freedom exists only in illusions.
In Eidos, there still is. I checked. It's accurate.
And two thousand years of war...
Even so, it is manipulation of the population, yes for a good cause, but manipulation, don't you agree?
I'll tell you more: when you go to a shop and buy some product, you manipulate the shop staff, the marketing and logistics departments, the manufacturer of that product and its suppliers.
Robert Daley has not represented the US as a diplomat for a long time, he teaches, appears on TV, lectures and so on, and in this video (obviously a TV programme) he is simply expressing his private opinion.
Of course no one will officially acknowledge such a thing. Everyone will say that we are keen for dialogue, cooperation and constructive, but here they are shaky and undermining and so we have to, but we are still keen and open, at the same time we will not tolerate and will stand up for...
I don't even know who it is, I just remembered it as a good illustration. That's probably why he can afford to call things by their proper names. When he was in office, he must have done it by the book, which is how everyone has done it since the dawn of time.)
As long as some guy can't just come and squeeze your data centre (not to mention copyright and patents), the state does provide something.
I, for example, do not own a datacentre which can be squeezed, that's not what I mean.
One interesting trend in history has been noticed. When territories are fragmented, the state is weak, the enemy comes. Then the state begins to unite, driving out the enemy. But after that, it visits its neighbours. And so it goes on like that, like in the anecdote about two cowboys and a bunch of...
Another interesting cycle is this:
strong people --> strong state --> weak people --> weak state -->strong people...
Yes, I understand. There is also a very strong barrier - language and cultural environment. Yes, it is something that strongly binds a person to the environment in which he/she grew up. And when it comes to emigration, everyone decides for themselves whether they are ready to break with the past and start life anew or not. If one does not feel such a desire in oneself, one should not go. But this is not patriotism, but attachment to a place and people one meets in life. And patriotism, that's what I said earlier, is an unfounded sense of self superiority. Which, by the way, is skillfully played by all the powers in the world. It's what makes it possible to muster huge armies to slaughter other innocent but alien people.
I disagree. Patriotism can be shown when defending the Fatherland, but not in wars of conquest. And a sense of superiority over other nations is not patriotism but fascism. A true patriot does not idealize his homeland, he knows what shortcomings exist in the country, maybe even violations of laws by the ruling elite, but he continues to love it and does everything he can to make his homeland better, because he knows that those who violate the laws will leave tomorrow, but the homeland will remain. And whatever happens, there will be no other. And if there is another, it will not be his Motherland, but a foreign land.
For a singer, looks aren't the most important thing. But her voice is unmistakable. Besides, she was very pretty when she was young. It is clear that she is no longer young, and time, as you know, spares no one.
Well, about styles of music too, you don't even need to try to come to a consensus 😀