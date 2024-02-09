The future of the Forex industry - page 182
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Warned Drimmer a week ago - he will be banned and the butterfly will still be flitting around the forum....
That's what you told me. Maybe to him, but certainly to me.
That's what you told me. Maybe to him, but definitely to me.
to him
him
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/368613/page115#comment_22361696
This "insults" thread is untouched for some reason, although it was torn down before, but then brought back)
I thought there was something wrong with me. I thought there was something wrong with me.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/368613/page115#comment_22361696
Now I was wrong.
If the transaction is made at fair value, then yes, that is what the market is for, but there are several points:
A professional speculator has a more intelligent and accurate model and sees an undervalued or overvalued option or forward and uses it immediately.
If the model is reasonable, the speculator can take a small fraction of the real economy's profits from the provider.
a slice of the total social product redistributed through complex interconnections...
through the forward market, insurance products, short and medium term debt market, interest rate swaps, securitised debt...
or take pension funds for example - they operate conservatively and can sometimes even lose out when adjusted for inflation...
it turns out that in this case the pensioners' savings are slightly devalued for the market/economy as a whole,
and profiteers with higher returns are entitled to claim a slightly larger share of the total public product.
On the financial market, a transaction is made according to the decision of its author
either a profit is sufficient, or a loss is acceptable
Yeah, Drimmer's a smart man.
He's just an early riser.
looking for proof in the media that he's right about the profitability of the factory
no one is stopping you from trading on the demo and figuring out why things that you started well are not working out while you are working in the same factory
the latter is not a vice, it is the norm for an adult
and now a piece of photoshop from the tester with a zero balance for today
the risk is reduced of course, because the real
just to clear someone's doubts.
nothing unusual
what i have shown from the demo, the same thing happened on the real account
I will not show anymore ;)
Freedom to capital! Drimmer is funny, German rhetoric is frighteningly powerful! even when he is wrong, you catch yourself wanting and believing that he is right :)))
P.S.
From JZH.
741. St. Macarius Academy, "Rhetoric" course, taught by Cardinal Sforza:
The true art of constructive dialogue lies in the fact that the interlocutor himself decides to go fuck himself.
Freedom to capital! Drimmer is funny, German rhetoric is frighteningly powerful! even when he's wrong, you catch yourself wanting and believing that he's right :)))
P.S.
From JW.
741. Academy of St. Macarius, course "Rhetoric", conducted by Cardinal Sforza:
The true art of constructive dialogue lies in the fact that the interlocutor himself decides to go fuck himself.
And if the interlocutor is not interested in listening to the media's retelling of bullshit,
then is it art or is it the narrator's failure?
I don't know if Drimer will come back - ask him, he's an expert. Failure, rhetorically speaking, or vice versa :)))
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