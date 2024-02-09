The future of the Forex industry - page 128
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Have you seen a doctor there? He prescribes purgene to everyone he meets...
So I'm the Joker, everyone's known for a long time...
You can see how the hand of the West has the smart ex-Soviet natives on its backside.
An auto parts sales manager from a car factory presents himself as a cool millionaire and factory owner, even entering the forex market. HeeHee and ah)))) Here you go three)))
I understand you, as you live in an atmosphere of lies and violence, you find it hard to believe that anyone can tell the truth. Unfortunately I can't present cardiograms of the heart and blood pressure).
Unconvincing excuses, Mr Khorosh, and here's why:
You hounded me in the humour thread trying to incriminate me with villainous fabrications...
You have tried to portray your involvement in the world of capitalism through relatives (but this has even undermined your quasi-socialist theses)
You still failed to explain your dislike of the richer
You have tried too long to prove that you are supposedly calm (remember the Latin proverb: Qui nimium probat, nihil probat.)
So we can conclude conclusively that heyli laikely you continue to rage wildly at Drimmer and capitalism pretending not to rage 😁
And remember you didn't answer about inequality and who is to blame 😀
You can see how the hand of the West has the smart ex-Soviet natives on its backside.
An auto parts sales manager from a car factory presents himself as a cool millionaire and factory owner, even entering the forex market. HeeHee and ah)))) Here you go three)))
Didn't know Khorosh's nephew was also a forex trader...
By the way, are you still raging about the inequality of the cleaners you've made a casual self-identification with or are you ok now? 🤣😃😄
..
And remember you didn't answer about inequality and who is to blame 😀
Maybe I'm not being respectful. Come on.
Progress breeds inequality.
Inequality can't exist forever.
Your muddy insinuations won't fly...
And anyway... Who let you off the site?
😀
I didn't know Khorosh's nephew was also a forex trader...
By the way, are you still raging about the inequality of cleaners with whom you've made a casual self-identification or are you normal now? 🤣😃😄
There was no mention of Khorosh's nephews. This is an abstract character who came from a country north of the BlackSea-Black Sea.
And cleaners with college degrees are in high esteem in Zapod.)))))
Gee-gee is the nastiest. )))))))
This is how I'm writing from the construction site )
Anyway, laughing like that over 300 jokes is something only builders do... mmm... sorry I forgot you are a real builder...
As for long term reports, there are difficulties with that, there is no single comparable methodology...
there's a rough estimate that ~15% remain profitable but that's how you count...
And there's an interesting chart like this:
There was no talk of Khorosh's nephews. This is an abstract character who came from a country north of the BlackSea-Black Sea.
And cleaners with college degrees are in high esteem in Zapod.)))))
Gee-gee is the nastiest. )))))))
Apparently you talk about your life, okay...
By the way I remind you that the Gee-Gees are made by people off the street with very little cultural background, I do not understand why you need this image ...
I remember you seem to have resented the low wages of a cleaning lady, don't know why it was important to you 😏
Maybe I'm not being respectful. Oh, come on.
Progress breeds inequality.
Inequality can't last forever.
You have to put on a decent suit and stop being hygienic.
Does that mean progress has to stop or what?