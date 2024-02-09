The future of the Forex industry - page 102
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Where are the arguments? They did, and how, and built factories and all sorts of Dneproges. And then, where is Tuva and where is Krasnodar Krai, what kind of nonsense would you write such a thing? And above about the Soviet logistics - that was the pain of the Soviet Union collapse, that artificially created and illogical logistics has collapsed while there was no other. Now the logistics are capitalistic, it does not care about all political issues, and it would work in any case))) You are a naive young man who has read too many historians. You should only believe those who lived at the time, whilehistory is a prostitute that every government is rewriting to suit its needs. So, I am writing about the times I lived and my parents lived at first hand. Well, only the lazy ones do not know about the Soviet economy, it was totally subsidized and losses in recent years, and there was not enough power after oil went to 20 quid. These are the bare facts, not historical fantasies.
We need more capitalism!
First swallow?)
Nah, I don't think it's over yet. Interesting and revealing though.
But if Musk gets pissed off by the cryptocurrency community (already partially), it may well hit Tesla's capitalisation - it's the target audience).
-- Conclusion: Forex has remained and attitude to it has remained the same, in the first place, thanks to "kitchens" and guys from Moscow, who sell you things they know nothing about... Lots of other opportunities have come up, it's all legitimate. We have to wait for them to get their game on, and then we'll definitely come back... but do we have to wait for anyone?
I think there will be more waves...
In a month - already a second) If the Covid and the 'civil war' in the US ends, there will be a third and a fourth, and Aivazovsky's ninth wave)
Nah, I don't think it's over yet. Interesting and revealing though.
But if Musk gets pissed off by the cryptocurrency community (already partially), it may well hit Tesla's capitalisation - it's the target audience).
Anything is possible. It is quite possible that this verycrypto-society will cease to be tormented by the problem of "lambo or feather").
If that had happened, Russia would have disappeared in a second, how many Turks are there now? How many Russians are there in Russia? The rest are Muslims, Tatarstan, Bashkiria, Tuva, Khakassia and Yakutia are all Turks, do you think they will protect Orthodoxy? Look at the borders with Kazakhstan across their steppes, it was a no-brainer to tear Russia apart from within with the Anglo-Saxons and Germans. The British already had the Kokand khanate, if you do not know, it was the survival of Russia.
That will never happen, the history of wars with Turkey and European countries has proved it. Especially nowadays, when the technological level of the country and the availability of advanced military equipment largely determine the outcome of battles. Look at the history of Israel. Despite the huge numerical superiority of its hostile Arabs, all wars with it have ended in failure for the Arabs.
As for the collapse from within, yes, there is a danger. But so far there are no serious contradictions between the Muslims and the Orthodox. They have coexisted peacefully for centuries in Russia. No obstacles are created for any religion, no nations are oppressed, everyone is equal and respects each other. And if conflicts arise somewhere, they are dealt with severely.
This will never happen, the history of wars with Turkey and European countries has proved this. Especially nowadays, when the technological level of a country and the availability of advanced military equipment largely determine the outcome of battles. Look at the history of Israel. Despite the huge numerical superiority of the hostile Arabs, all wars with them ended in failure for the Arabs.
As for the collapse from within, yes, there is a danger. But so far there are no serious contradictions between the Muslims and the Orthodox. They have coexisted peacefully for centuries in Russia. No obstacles are created for any religion, no nations are oppressed, everyone is equal and respects each other. And if there is any conflict, it is dealt with severely.
This is a monstrous lie.
This is a monstrous lie.
There are religions, there are destructive sects and there are defining boundaries between them)
This is a monstrous lie.
Look at how many swanky mosques have been built in Chechnya recently, and there are some that are larger than the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.