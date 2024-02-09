The future of the Forex industry - page 158
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This is an interesting way of talking about statics, but note that rationality itself is not statics, and even formal logic is some process of deduction/derivation of some judgements/theorems from others.
As for theory, derivability serves only an auxiliary role, so that one can speak of the existence as a given of an infinite set of all possible judgements, which are considered to be already derived. This is a common substitution in mathematics, when instead of real potential infinity an abstract actual infinity is considered. Obviously, when it comes to dealing with real physical deducible calculators, deducibility and deducibility start to differ substantially.
But it would be surprising to consider a random process as a subject 😀
Maybe as a mathematical model of a subject) It's an abstract mathematical notion, though... who knows what Grigory Yakovlevich is working on now...
If we talk about theory, deducibility there serves only an auxiliary role to speak about the existence as a given of an infinite set of all possible judgements, which are considered as already deduced. This is a common substitution in mathematics, when instead of real potential infinity an abstract actual infinity is considered. Obviously, when it comes to dealing with real physical deducible calculators, deducibility and deducibility begin to differ significantly.
It must not be forgotten that if a logical system is sufficiently rich according to Gödel, it is either necessarilyincomplete or inconsistent.
If we discard contradictory ones, then there will always remain formally irreducible statements/theorems (collapse of the Hilbert program) although they may be true or false.
In the currently most fundamental Zermel-Frenkel axiomatics the continuum-hypothesis cannot be proved, and all this also creates a colossal horror of the depth of mathematics.
And some mathematicians refuse to accept the axiom of choice in set theory, so as not to suffer the horror of having to accept the reality of the Banach-Tarsky paradox.
Except as a mathematical model of the subject) It is an abstract mathematical notion) Although... who knows, what Grigory Yakovlevich is working on now...
I meant that purely for fun to imagine as if chaos/random wandering were a reasonable subject, we just can't know its sanity at the moment, hehe.
P.S.
There might even be secret cults worshipping RNG/rand() or pure Chaos as such... Yaah! Yaah!
Question to the moderators, how much longer are we going to read Mr. Dreamer
Who's forcing you to? There are many other threads here on the forum, read them, or even open your own and read it.
😁😂🤣 999 level investor!
"Usually the worse the lower the employee's salary the more motivated they are to try and plus on forex"
Manages the dreamer dreamer to characterise himself so qualitatively))))
It turns out the dreamer even knows where to buy and fix profits, not just philosophize)).
Assessing your long-time posts (I follow you for a long time), I'm sure you do not succeed at markets and you want to gain some advantage near the market at least by your verbiage).
Question to the moderators, how much longer are we going to read Mr. Dreamer
the topic was already deleted, but after moderation it was brought back
"this has everything to do with trading" transcendreamer
There's a bunch here - the remnants of the bread-and-butter elite on forex money in the Sandbox.
It'll be over soon, just bear with us for a little while and the Dreamer will fly away again...
Do you have a CC?
He's flying off the coke).
Can you please tell me what a bread-and-butter is?) You mention it so often, it makes me wonder.
The Forex Club and its deceased forum in particular have been referred to in narrow circles as the Breadbasket. The remnants of the forum elite are now huddled together on the forex money in the Sandbox and are withering in exile and oblivion, stewing in their own juices and inevitably degrading. Dullly "exchanging opinions" (Entropy in the absence of opposition spares nothing and no one :)))) Which doesn't make me too sad, but... I'm sure they lack Drimmer with his enthusiasm and rhetoric, while he could get some excellent 'opponents'. So I thought I'd help out :))))
It'll be over soon, just bear with me for a little while and the Dreamer will fly away again...
Eat up, unbelieving Thomas.
♪ 50% today, like a bush
♪ but it's not over yet ♪
;)
// previous state is right here, look it up yourself
//if you didn't spam so much, you'd find it fast ;)))