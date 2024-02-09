The future of the Forex industry - page 143
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It's great that in the same issue of IMF magazine there's an article about what jobs will disappear
and that will be essential reading for some of the technophobe and socialist characters here.
https://www.imf.org/external/russian/pubs/ft/fandd/2020/12/pdf/fd1220r.pdf / page 26 (28 pdf)
of course automation will send people on vacation
and it's clear that the very low skilled workers Ulad and Khorosh are worried about...
The automation of the workforce is happening faster than expected and will displace 85 million workers over the next five years.
Some 43 per cent of companies surveyed indicate they will reduce their workforces as a result of the introduction of technology.
However, the transition will create 97 million new jobs related to robotics and AI.
It is also a promising new growth point in marketing, sales and content production, and in functions that require the ability to work with different types of people with different backgrounds and experiences.
The pandemic has spurred this process.
In 2025, analytical thinking, creativity and flexibility will be among the most sought-after skills.
Critical thinking, analysis and problem solving, self-management abilities such as active learning, resilience will become increasingly important...
Some 84 per cent of employers will accelerate the digitalisation of work processes, in particular the significant expansion of telecommuting.
You don't have to be an advanced economist)))
The US budget is the largest in the world - almost $10 trillion in expenditures. The US budget is the largest in the world with nearly $10 trillion in spending and the biggest deficit at about $4 trillion. dollars. The IMF estimates 2020 US budget expenditure at $9.8 trillion. dollars on a total revenue inflow of $5.9 trillion. dollars.
Robots sucking up the world to feed those outside the gate))))
Of course you don't have to be an economist to be an illiterate and resentful hairy hippy loser in an Adidas suit 😁
This creature is apparently so primitive that he doesn't distinguish between the concepts of budget and public debt? 😂🤣😃
Why should we be surprised that the US is the biggest economy in the world and has the highest budget and debt?
Even retarded school kids can probably figure out that there's nothing special here.
And Japan has an even higher ratio of public debt to GDP, so what?
Or China, they also have a pretty decent national debt, so what?
And the budget is not insignificant either.
The peculiarity of the backward socialists is that they download the information into their brain without any critical reconsideration.
But at once they start to juggle with this information ostensibly proving something.
And so this alternatively gifted character now fantasises about sucking robots and gates 🤣
Probably in his distorted mind there must be some causal link to such fantasies...
In my memory back in the 90's there were weirdos screaming about the national debt and deficit...
During WW2 the national debt was high too, so what now?
The illiterate rabble apparently have no ability to google the history and historical charts.
Equally illiterate rabble-rousers can't appreciate that a number of countries have higher per capita public debt than the U.S.... and what is that supposed to prove? 😁😂
( this is inSingapore, Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Hong Kong, Austria ...)
By the example of this character we see not only the deepest backwardness and rigidity of the psyche, but the inability of comparative analysis...
All this is sort of regrettable... but since the character's condition is the result of his free choice there is nothing to feel sorry for...
It's great that in the same issue of IMF magazine there's an article about what jobs will disappear
and that will be essential reading for some of the technophobe and socialist characters here.
https://www.imf.org/external/russian/pubs/ft/fandd/2020/12/pdf/fd1220r.pdf / page 26 (28 pdf)
of course automation will send people on vacation
and it's clear that the very low skilled workers Ulad and Khorosh are worried about...
The automation of the workforce is happening faster than expected and will displace 85 million workers over the next five years.
Some 43 per cent of companies surveyed indicate they will reduce their workforces as a result of the introduction of technology.
However, the transition will create 97 million new jobs related to robotics and AI.
It is also a promising new growth point in marketing, sales and content production, and in functions that require the ability to work with different types of people with different backgrounds and experiences.
The pandemic has spurred this process.
In 2025, analytical thinking, creativity and flexibility will be among the most sought-after skills.
Critical thinking, analysis and problem solving, self-management abilities such as active learning, resilience will become increasingly important...
Some 84 percent of employers will accelerate the digitalisation of work processes, in particular the significant expansion of telecommuting.
Bit of a shame about financial analysts) Apparently, the drafters of the table are going to rename them engineers in financial technology) That's an obvious downgrade)
A bit of a shame about financial analysts) Apparently, the tabulators were going to rename them engineers in financial technology) That's an obvious downgrade)
There are just so many of them now and it turns out they can't do anything for the most part 😀
I think they should be renamed financial cleaners
To be renamed financial cleaners
It sounds a bit ambiguous and, in part, threatening) After financial engineers (engineers) we could rename them financial technicians (technicians), and in the subsequent iteration - financial laborers) In the end we could settle on the original version - goldsmiths)
Why are they wrong if elites obviously exist objectively?
There are political/economic elites and intellectual elites too, aren't there?
It is strange to deny that they have significant influence.
There are also elitist entrepreneurs now, everyone's ear, I won't even name 😀
The assumption that society will come to an elitist democracy is wrong. There was no talk of elites)
The subject creates an enemy image to get rid of guilt for his or her own failures.
I wonder if those who create an enemy image in big politics also come from the former Soviet Union. They also get rid of their own guilt and justify their own failures. Especially overseas.P.S. The question is of course rhetorical and no answer at all is expected. But there is no need to get personal. What's the last couple of days of communication you've been having.
That is because the cause-and-effect relation is not quite correct.
But you don't give any evidence and you are trying to contradict the generally accepted version 😁
What do you call that? - Blabbermouth.
Unlike you I have already given examples where law follows economics, well google it at least 🤣😃😄 you look ridiculous
https://bit.ly/3f7Dbbo
China and USSR different legal system led to different economic states. Not the other way around. Everything needs to be spelled out)
I don't really understand the Soviet and post-Soviet school of economics at all. Leontiev is of course an advanced scientist, I agree.
Changes in the economic structure, development is not initially regulated, because it is not stable, and then stabilizing there are legal interrelations between the participants. But this is secondary. First, people just live, and someone obeys someone, and someone leads, I mean this right. Our school is a mess of concepts.
To consider the emergence of a right when it already exists... There are no words. The 9th century, the Russian truth. And what was there before the 9th century? There's no data. But that does not mean that there were no stable communities with their own legal orders before the 9th century in Russia.
The assumption that society will come to an elitist democracy is wrong. There was no talk of elites)
Are there going to be any proof? Where's the proof, Billy? We need proof!
You keep repeating it like a dogmatic mantra, that's all.
The theory of elitist democracy has been in one form or another by many, including grandpa Pareto, Mosca, Michels.
Pareto was the first to write that the history of societies is first of all a process of renewal of the elites.
All talked about the rise of new elites and the processes associated with them, including from the lower strata.
The selection of those most capable of governing from among the active and intelligent.
All this is confirmed by American empirical experience, which is hard to deny.
Elite democracy is essentially elitist pluralism with its own sets of values.
It is argued that there are many elites and none of them dominate all areas of life. There is competition between elites with different political aims but also a common agreement on the "rules of the game". The multitude of opposing elites creates a well-known "balance of power in society that ensures the democratic solution of issues of power". For example, S. Keller argues that in Western society leadership belongs not to one elite, "but rather to a complex system of specialized elites". Thus, the theory of elite democracy proceeds from the understanding of democracy as a free competition of applicants.
We all realise that direct democracy is not and cannot be the Novgorod Veche type anyway, don't we?
You'd have to put the doddering Graeber on the same level as Smith now!
Are you out of your mind? 😀
Brazilian tribes haven't grown up with money and what does that prove?
That they have no natural exchange?
Where do the Pirahas get their T-shirts and jeans from, eh?
Shells don't prove anything? 😣
Or maybe the earth is also flat?
I sincerely feel sorry for you...
Learn to read normal literature and not Kramolu stuff...
Well here at least start with Spassky I.G. "Russian Coin System". Л., 1962
Hospada... Where do you come from the forest or what?
Why such dogmatism? There are longer delusions. Besides there is really only the acceptance and use of the theory for over 200 years, but that is not proof of Smith's theory.
The Brazilian tribes have not grown up. Are there tribes with monetary relations? There are examples other than seashells. Your Clark said if they dug up an axe, no need to build theories, it proves they knew how to make axes and could chop. Beads prove they could make them and wore them around their necks.
The Russian coinage system isn't about that at all. Interesting work, though.