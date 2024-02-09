The future of the Forex industry - page 169
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I kept reading the name transgendered dreamer. Only now I noticed the mistake. Getting old.
You have the mindset of a boy, Mr. Izerski.
I'm doing you a huge favor... and instead of thanking me for my valuable information, you keep making faces.
Very typical of your social stratum of the peasants/plebs and bawlers, though.
Multi-trillionaire 🤣
Judging by the way you defend the super rich, I think wealth is your life's goal and you fail to understand that for many people it is not. That's why you label everyone who doesn't share your life goals as jealous.
What is there to envy - your moral squalor? Personally, my main interest in life has always been interesting and creative work. Once, for the sake of this work, I even moved to a new place with a pay cut. And if the salary was decent and sufficient for my family to live on, I would never have given up my professional job, as it happened in the nineties, when I had to go into trade business to earn enough money for my family to live on a reasonable level. This business, although it brought material prosperity, never gave me moral satisfaction.
You have the mindset of a boy, Mr Izerski.
I'm doing you a huge favour... and instead of thanking me for my valuable information, you go on making faces.
Very typical of your social stratum, where the peasants/plebs and the bawlers reside.
That's it. Love to the grave.
I did and that's why I'm missing )
but i do have one bad habit
I do not rest on my laurels, I always see that I can do even better, even cooler, etc..
this habit affects the success of a trader, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse
it just intrigues me and fascinates me at the same time...
how to make the market lose all the time!
not just lose and then win again... no!
but constantly =1
it's a matter of principle and a challenge.
+
but you see the problem?
he's not losing, he's playing with 99% or more and has nowhere to go and has to share.
I'd probably be right in saying that with 100% minus a few people, around 5, no more.when are you going to understand what the market wants, why it runs like this and what it does?
Should have read "Trasgenderdremel" ;)
😁
😁
Not bad, but . The gender theme is not addressed!
Multi-trillionaire 🤣
Not bad, but. The gender theme is unexplored.!
You keep trying to offend the good drimmer and you've been non-binary genderfluid for a long time 😁
Or rather quirks without a clear gender identity due to chronic forex 😋
Nothing's going to fly with you, the drawer is good, just great.
If you were, you wouldn't be bothered with this forum, 100%
You're jealous of me again, fakopikcher...
Everything. Love to the grave.
You're still young, you can go to the factory, you'll grow up and make some money.