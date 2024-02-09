The future of the Forex industry - page 180

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Marat Zeidaliyev:

So every year the difference between inequality and capitalism in other words

between the poor and the super-rich is growing exponentially!

At this rate, in 20 years, 99.9% of the world's population will live like in Ethiopia))))

Perhaps not exponentially ...

Because progressive ideas are forcing too democratic measures to support the poor 😀

That used to be better:

Ehhhhh the golden age of capitalism is gone... 😪😭😰



 
Dreamer, watch the film about capitalism 'bureau of humanity'.
 
transcendreamer:


Do all these people make a significant enough contribution to the total social product or its growth factors?


No one else contributes anything of value to this world but you, O most valuable high-performance prophet.
 
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
Drimmer, watch the film about capitalism "bureau of humanity".

Looked at the trailer and it seemed cool at first glance.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Apart from you, no one puts anything of value into this world, oh most highly effective prophet.

muur-muur 😺

 

In short the theme is: the market serves to redistribute funds from the poorer to the richer to increase inequality.

 
transcendreamer:

In short, the theme is: the market serves to redistribute funds from the poorer to the richer to increase inequality.

In my opinion, in the market.

one sells, the other buys.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What kind of profit do you want, motherfucker?

this one?

// ahahaha

learn to trade, not spam ;)))

How many pairs were you trading on?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/368613/page159#comment_22470196

Будущее у Forex индустрии
Будущее у Forex индустрии
  • 2021.05.24
  • www.mql5.com
Какое будущее у Forex, в том виде, в котором мы его привыкли воспринимать...
 
transcendreamer:

mur mur 😺


While janitors chalked, cleaners cleaned, miners yielded tons of coal, factory workers produced coke, iron, steel... The Prophet wrote 180 pages of selective, high-impact content.

We should be proud to witness the coming to earth of such a man (and is he a man?).

Praise and Glory to the Great Prophet Drimmer!

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


While janitors chalked, cleaners cleaned, miners yielded tons of coal, factory workers produced coke, iron, steel... The Prophet wrote 180 pages of selected, highly effective content.

We should be proud to witness the coming to earth of such a man (and is he a man?).

Praise and Glory to the Great Prophet Dreamer!

🤣

In this process something very important is indeed being created - a vision and a perspective

as many people know from consulting practice it is this category of intangible assets which are the most valuable

😋

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