The future of the Forex industry - page 154
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Were you able to sell Buffett and Soros your fake grails? )
♥!♥
☺☻
In my opinion, most people have long ago learned to understand that under the signs "Dr. Parnassus' Imaginarium" or "Free distribution of elephants to the population" there usually sit crooks like Mavrodi) But there are always those who have not completed their training in this area and that is the reason for the continued existence of the market of the respective "educational services") By the way, a very serious business)
They also inspire with their speeches a lot of other workers from factories-buildings-taxis-offices to keep sharing their Salaries with financial capitalism 😁
Usually the worse an employee's salary is, the more motivated he is to try and make a profit on forex
(that's why they said we should not raise salaries to keep people trying! A person with a good salary will not go to forex)
That is how it works: people buy illusory hope for real money.
Their flow is inexhaustible.
This is the true Grail 😎
They also inspire a lot of other factory-building-taxi-office-workers to keep sharing their salaries with financial capitalism 😁 They also inspire a lot of other factory-building-taxi-office-workers to keep sharing their salaries with financial capitalism 😁
Usually the worse an employee's salary is, the more motivated he is to try and make a profit on forex
(that's why they said we should not raise salaries to keep people trying! A person with a good salary will not go to forex)
That is how it works: people buy illusory hope for real money.
Their flow is inexhaustible.
That's the real Grail.
And I was wondering why the dreamer became so active on the forum? Turns out he has a small salary and has managed to lose everything on the market.
I'm not the only one who noticed it)))
And I was wondering why the dreamer became so active on the forum? It turns out he has a small salary and has managed to lose everything on the market.
I am not the only one who has noticed it)))
Pathetic attempts, cleaner, try harder.... 🤣
You're making faces like a typical loser out of helplessness and jealousy of Drimmer again - and everyone can see it...
Drimmer is a capitalist and you're a socialist pauper.
Again and again we see how the phenomenon of the frustrations of neo-Soviet consciousness develops through the example of the distressed hairy punk, Ulad.
At the heart of this is resentment and painful transference:the subject creates an image of an enemy in order to escape from the guilt of his own failures.
We can see that Ulad comes in and reacts violently to Dreamer every time: resentment, vindictiveness, and a sense of hostility towards what the subject sees as the cause of his failures.
Seeing Drimmer as a member of a hostile class, the underdog rages and tries to lash out at him, but every time he lands in a puddle...
The reason for Ulad's bitterness ispowerless envy and a burdensome awareness of the futility of trying to raise his status in life or in society.
So he hypercompensates with a peculiar sense of inner righteousness by defending the cleaning lady (with whom he previously identified himself)
This is a very important counterexample to understanding who one can become and to what extent one can degrade...
P.S.
(this one to make the hairy cleaner tear up even more with anger and jealousy)
In general, the prevailing view seems to be that markets contribute to social inequalities...
This sometimes correlates with the intuitive opinion of ordinary working people that "exchanges/speculation should be banned" 😉
Nevertheless, even without actively participating, they still find themselves involved in speculative flows in an indirect way.
Thus we can conclude that markets create an additional redistribution of income from the poor to the richer in the long run ...
About the activity replied earlier to Sherlock by the way, now is a forced period of free time, so the forum has been subjected to a psychic attack by the Dreamer 😀
It's a bit cramped in here, isn't it? )))) You don't have enough opponents, so why don't you go on tour if you have the time and inclination? :)))) I'd like to put your rhetoric to good use. There is a bunch here - the remnants of the elite on the forex market are floundering in the Sandbox. They are bored there without Ostap. And they are bored to read, they will be stewing in their own juice from the lack of healthy competition. They all look like a match - komsa, neosovoks and socialists.
About the activity replied earlier to Sherlock by the way, now is a forced period of free time, so the forum has undergone a psychic attack by the Dreamer 😀
About your activity is clear. You're already making up all kinds of nonsense to cash in on a new deposit for your forum posts.)
I'm jealous of you, a dreamer, smart but without money, unemployed, it's the last thing))))
I've seen a few smart guys like you on this forum. And when you drop, the rottenness on the market comes with a lot of force.