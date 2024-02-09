The future of the Forex industry - page 129
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If you have time, have a look at a piece on the Russian view of transhumanism (in the not too distant future). The author, like you, says he shares his nightmares) The general impression is that it's likewithout transhumanism now, but only with transhumanism)
Apparently you talk about your life, I see...
By the way i remind you that gi gi is made by people from the street with very little cultural baggage, i don't see why you need this image...
I remember you seem to have resented the low wages of a cleaning lady, don't know why it was important to you 😏
Gee, I can repeat myself to characters I've studied.
And the low wages for a cleaner I resent because with higher education they could pay a little more in the WEST.
It looks so beautiful in the West. A cleaner from the sovca with a college degree. )))))))
Didn't start respecting you as a man with a capital letter. Alas(((
That's how I write from the construction site )
When are you going to launch the new royal? (where you stated the parameters of 70% win rate if i'm not mistaken).
John Foreman ( University of Exeter (UK) ) did a study, which showed:
My black vampire soul rejoices 😁
Futility is inevitable, concludes the researcher, no matter how good the strategy.
At the same time, we know very well that with moderate risks, pamm-capitalists can last even a few years, and that's good enough for business.
It is interesting, that 88% of respondents answered positively to the question: do you believe that you can get rich trading forex?
This is all very important...
And ~65% believe that using advanced mathematics and machine learning will be successful.
For example here:https://www.dailyforex.com/forex-articles/2020/09/forex-industry-statistics-2020/150275
https://www.compareforexbrokers.com/forex-trading/statistics/
This generally agrees with the available statistics when traders trading from a phone from a construction site can't keep up for more than a couple of quarters (sometimes less).
Even more impressive when traders trading from a taxi park on their last saved money also drain and then ask for 500 thalers to PAMM 😁
Saving on food anddraining the savingsevery time...😲
The funny thing is they trade the same randoms every time with a different sauce...
Either when a wonabi trader signs up with a Brazilian Indian and tries to replicate his wave markup and even gets an invest on darwin...
But after a sudden curse, he plummets and shamefully stops trading and doesn't know what to say to investors...
Because it turns out he was just temporarily lucky during this period 😄 and thought he learned how to trade 😉
Others do incomprehensible alleged research for 10 years at a time (instead of going to the factory) and end up after 10 years discussing how to make money from random wandering 🤣
Truly the pictures of decay are vast and they all coalesce into a stunning canvas of cosmic noir. 😈
If you have time, have a look at a piece on the Russian view of transhumanism (in the not too distant future). The author, like you, says that he shares his nightmares) The general impression is that everything is likewithout transhumanism now, but with transhumanism.)
Thanks, by the way it was already on my reading list, just never got around to it, Lovecraftian is gut.
I can repeat myself to characters I've studied.
And I resent the low wages of a cleaning lady because with a higher education they could pay a little more in the WEST.
It looks so beautiful in the West. A cleaner from the sovca with a college degree. )))))))
Didn't start respecting you as a man with a capital letter. Alas(!)
You will forever envy me 😁 and also envy the west and generally a better life 😉
As for a cleaner with a higher education - well, whose fault is it that you couldn't fit into this society and it rejected you?
The ineffective everywhere will suffer whether in the west or the east and you are a prime example of that... 😑
An older statistic, but also telling, about two-thirds leak, one-third do not leak in a quarter:
Please put on a decent suit and stop being hygienic.
Does that mean that progress has to stop or what?
No matter how expensive a suit you wear, you won't become a respectable person. You have a very low level of understanding of right and wrong.
...
Progress generates poverty for some and enriches others until some time.
Poverty buys the goods of progress. No poverty no progress.
I see you are stupid in this understanding of progress. GI GI.
No matter how expensive a suit you wear, you are no longer a respectable person. You have a very low level of understanding of right and wrong.
...
Progress breeds poverty for some and enriches others until some time.
Poverty buys the goods of progress. No poverty no progress.
I see you are stupid in this understanding of progress. GI GI.
Now I should be upset that some envious loser with cultural capital on the level of a hygienic gopnik doesn't respect me 😁😂🤣
The more you get angry and swear, the more you resemble a mosey yapping at an elephant...
One could feel sorry for you... but no... your loserism is the result of a choice you've made.
Understanding progress clearly hasn't touched you at all...
Keep up your hygiene like an ill-mannered peasant...
Now I should be upset that some envious loser with cultural capital on the level of a hygienic gopnik doesn't respect me 😁😂🤣
The more you get angry and swear, the more you resemble a mooch yapping at an elephant...
One could feel sorry for you... but no... your loserism is the result of your conscious choice...
Understanding progress clearly hasn't touched you at all...
Keep up your hygiene like an ill-mannered peasant...
I admit that a cultured, self-respecting person would not have responded in such a tone. Well, a scoop from overseas is just fine. Gee-gee. How are the parts sales going?))) From the manufacturer's factory))))
In fact, this nervous character Ulad is useful here for several reasons:
You can learn the truth from the anti-examples and the very fact that life's fouls exist is very important to understand how things are, so Ulad is useful after all...
It all started when Vlad self-identified with a low skilled cleaning lady and started to resent - thus showing his real life status😀 after which he started painful resentments with a Dreamer attack - which is typical for losers who look for external causes of their failures - in psychology it is called Transference...
In reality, Pareto's law requires the existence of a large number of such characters and it is not surprising that they appear here confirming the uneven distribution of reality in complex systems.
It is generally accepted that the average disposable income of the richest 10% of the population is 10 times that of the poorest 10%, but the same can probably be said about the distribution of ability and cultural capital, not just financial capital.
The strongest evidence of deep and hopeless degradation is gopnik hygiene as a universal response, this apparently shows reptilian instincts as rationality/intelligence is powerless in such characters, it's obvious. 😃