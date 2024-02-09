The future of the Forex industry - page 127
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Come on, they're just to spice up the discourse and make it interesting to read.
As long as they don't call you gay, that's fine.
Hey! How's your grail at the cabstand?
What, have you been released from the madhouse yet?
Has the thread been revived? I see there's already pictures of wealthy burghers. The West is with us!
What, have you been released from the madhouse yet?
Has the branch been revived?
Chewed through a straitjacket with my teeth, writing from the resident room...
A very important question regarding the trading and trust management industry:
Does it generally reduce inequality between the poor and the rich or vice versa?
Chewed through a straitjacket with my teeth, writing from the resident room...
A very important question regarding the trading and trust management industry:
Does it generally reduce inequality between the poor and the rich or vice versa?
If it is assumed that 95% of the people in trading are losers, then that means that 95% are getting even poorer.
Contributing, of course. It is a very highly competitive and technological market. The prize will go to a few, the prize is big, so the inequality will increase.
Chewed through a straitjacket with my teeth, writing from the resident's room...
Hehe, well, you write that you are calm, but in fact you are always trying to get back at me desperately...
Who are you kidding? - We both know you've been wildly outraged the last few days 😁
I understand you, as you live in an atmosphere of lies and violence, you find it hard to believe that anyone can tell the truth. Unfortunately I can't present cardiograms of heart and blood pressure).
witticisms...
10 out of 10 jokes. Yeah.
If it is believed that 95% of traders are losers, then that means that 95% are getting even poorer.
That's good...
But to my deepest regret more than 5% of traders are still making money 😒
Last year forexmagnates wrote that every tenth trader doesn't lose money...
But now if you take the licensed segment, it's just disgusting, and on average comes out not losing a third!
Something needs to be done urgently...
You have to admit, it's really neat ))))
Your muddy insinuations won't fly...
And anyway... Who let you off the site?
😀