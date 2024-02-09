The future of the Forex industry - page 149
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What good are you showing if there's no profit there 😁😂🤣😃😄😅 only embarrassing yourself
Then use:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
The future of the Forex industry
transcendreamer, 2021.05.22 21:15
you have to read between the lines 😁 even between the characters!
You've got a pay slip.
that's okay, show it to me.
;)
So I wrote that I work in Ashan unloading goods, I'm going to go to the factory, I wanted to taxi with Sherlock, but he's not trusting me, says I'm going to be a wild card...
I've got to pick a better plant. I can't decide which one's best.
The factory says it's good, there's a lot of interesting stuff there...
By the way, you got busted... on the word "calculator"... 😀
Do you know why or should I explain?
I'm sorry, dictate slowly. Where?
You need to read the forum faster!
Information gets deleted very quickly...
I wanted to take Sherlock for a taxi ride, but he's not trusting me, says I'm going to be a wild card...
The cabdriver's a drifter.
Oh, that's it.
no pressure on the skull, huh? //as in the avatar.
...
quit that sixth ward.
I don't want to get infectedI wish you a speedy recovery!
Dropped out clearly, in disgrace as usual...
Everyone knows the cat prophet is a common braggart who believes in the magic signal and has been fantasising for years about how he will one day get rich 😁😂🤣
Also a very important character for trading psychology... And an important cautionary anti-example.
Such people can spend a lifetime on phantasmagoric pseudo-exploration and wonder every time why it doesn't work.
Then the cycle phase moves on to forum fantasies where he compensates for his pain through bragging.
There are practitioners who know there is no point in trying and catching fairies with Eratosthenes' sieve, and there are people like Prophet Renat.
This phenomenon is not yet fully understood by modern psychology, but also applies to hypercompensation.
The funny thing is that getting a settlement, prophet Renat every time tells himself, "It is temporary, the next time will be fine" and so on, up to the mortum.
This is a complicated and neglected case... you can gauge the depth of the prophet's mental distortions from the picture of prophet Renat's authentic writings below:
(and understand how bad things are in his head there)
Drimmer Taxi Driver
Hehehe... he's a fine driver... I don't see why the prophet Sherlock wouldn't agree...
then use it:
At this point, Prophet Renat started to burn up with resentment and🔥 detonated 💥 and couldn't finish his message
As the boogeyman 🚀 dramatically gained second space speed and is now approaching the orbit of Mars 😃🤣😂
Drimmer, your tin iron is going to make us lose all faith. So at least sometimes, some forum members would encourage us with their visions of the Grail. And we worked hard with hope. Now you leave us with none.
Now all that's left is
Dropped out clearly, in disgrace as usual....
Everyone knows that the cat prophet is a common braggart who believes in the magic signal and has been fantasising for years about how he will one day get rich 😁😂🤣
Also a very important character for trading psychology... And an important cautionary anti-example.
Such people can spend a lifetime on phantasmagoric pseudo-explorations and wonder every time why it doesn't work.
Then the cycle phase moves on to forum fantasies where he compensates for his pain through bragging.
There are practitioners who understand there is no point in trying and catching fairies with Eratosthenes' sieve, but there are others like Prophet Renat.
This phenomenon is not yet fully understood by modern psychology, but also applies to hypercompensation.
The funny thing is that getting a settlement, prophet Renat every time tells himself, "It is temporary, the next time will be fine" and so on, up to the mortum.
It's a complicated and neglected case... you can gauge the depth of the prophet's mental distortions from the picture of prophet Renat's credible writings below:
(and understand how bad things are in his head there)
yes, such a strategy exists, is complete and functions perfectly well to this day
But to my delight and your disappointment, no special details are laid out
Drimmer, your tin iron is going to make us lose all faith. So at least once in a while, some forum members would cheer us up with their visions of the Grail.
there is nograil, all believers are screwed! (Who remembers whose phrase?
There is no magic pill, even if you find a profit, after a while you will either have to improve the system or look for a new one.
AMH in action