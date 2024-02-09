The future of the Forex industry - page 153
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Why peddle thoughts that have no proof?
Especially someone else's. Don't hide behind them, let alone hide behind them.
So it didn't work out, it didn't work out. Is that how it is now?
The market puts almost everyone to shame, it's obvious that he is already among the grails.
Funny how the fantasist cat prophet 😉 ... Not willing to let go of his rosy fantasies... typical orthodox believer...
keep quoting then ) it's more interesting there.
With a probability amplifier, a dragon could very well appear, which would most likely bring the materializer nothing but pain and other nuisances.
At this point the two renowned dragonslayers engaged in a professional argument that an outsider would not have understood a word of; He would only hear cryptic phrases such as "dragon counter", "non-tail transformation", "weak snake interactions", "diffraction and dispersion of dragons", "hard gorynych", "soft gorynych", "draco probabilisticus", "banded basilisk spectrum", "serpent in aroused state", "annihilation of a pair of basilisks with rage and anthyroid in the field of universal headlessness", etc. п.
there is a grail and more than one!
...
So the proverbial 100 families had something of value to offer them.
...
Oil and gas
ahah ) interesting analogy
For some people, any TS with an alpha is a grail.
The alpha will evaporate sooner or later, but the series of deals up to this point may be large enough) Super-grail, that does not make losing trades, will bury much faster).
Thus, the non-existence of a grail depends on its type and may have quite different appearance)
Why peddle thoughts that have no proof?
It must make you feel better. I didn't find it, I didn't succeed - it's just that they don't exist, these Grails :)))) They don't exist and they don't exist :)))) People trap themselves in it from the very beginning - and then they will find it, and it will be too late for them to turn aside.
The market is very much like a picture - if you look at it, you get it :))) You want a grandmother or a princess :)))) Everyone defines reality for himself. But there is no grail in Aleksey's reality and there cannot be one. Master Barin :))))
The market is a grail, it's obvious that it's already a grail.
The market is a grail!
Interesting thought.
In my opinion, most people have long ago learned to understand that under the signboards "Dr Parnassus' Imaginarium" or "Free distribution of elephants to the public" usually sit crooks like Mavrodi) But there are always those who have not completed their training in this area and this is the reason for the continued existence of the market for the relevant "educational services") Incidentally, it is a very serious business)
In my opinion, most people have long ago learned to understand that under the signs "Dr. Parnassus' Imaginarium" or "Free distribution of elephants to the public" usually sit crooks like Mavrodi) But there are always those who have not completed their training in this area and this is the reason for the continued existence of the market for the relevant "educational services") By the way, a very serious business)
If Buffet and Soros had heard such wise speeches, they would never have got into these fake markets).
If Buffett and Soros had heard such wise speeches, they would never have gone into those fake markets).
Were you able to sell Buffett and Soros your fake grails? )