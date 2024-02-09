The future of the Forex industry - page 45
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I disagree. Patriotism can be shown when defending the Fatherland, but not in wars of conquest. A sense of superiority over other nations is not patriotism, but fascism. A true patriot does not idealize his homeland, he knows what shortcomings exist in the country, maybe even violations of laws by the ruling elite, but he continues to love it and does everything he can to make his homeland better, because he knows that those who violate the laws will leave tomorrow, but the homeland will remain. And whatever happens, there will be no other. And if there is another, it will not be his homeland, but a foreign place.
It would be a special joke to remind you that
the term "patriotism" itself derives from ancient Roman culture, where, the fathers of the largest and richest Roman clans - "Patres" - take power and a social stratum of citizens, representatives of the oligarchy class, who concentrate all power in their hands in the city-state emerges.
🤣😆😃
Eh, nice picture :)
Well yes, manipulation lives on in the human world, but patriotism is the most massive with fatal consequences.
the robot's already started working on its own.
and how does he relate to trans, that's the first thing they use in the nickname.
The Dreamer is a neural network.
The Dreamer is a neural network.
Okay.)
What do we do with the trance?
ok)
what to do with the transaxle?
Do nothing, it's an imaginary part.
Doing nothing is the imaginary part.
There's something about it, isn't there?
trance vocal
trans-former okay
trans-continent
trans -
Your mind is clinging to conventions and templates, discard them and you will feel much better.
I am not a weather vane to react to any new trends. I have lived long enough and have developed a certain outlook that I am not going to change. It's not hard for me. At retirement age, if there are no serious illnesses, one enjoys life. The children have grown up, there is no need to go to the factory, a person can only do what brings him pleasure.
I am not a weather vane to react to any new trends. I have lived long enough and have developed a certain outlook that I am not going to change. It's not hard for me. At retirement age, if there are no serious illnesses, one enjoys life. The children have grown up, there is no need to go to the factory, a person can only do what brings him pleasure.
Are these new trends? - It's always been like that...
Okay, well... it's just as if you were complaining about injustice...