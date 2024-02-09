The future of the Forex industry - page 160
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What kind of profit do you want, motherfucker?
this one?
// ahahahaLearn to trade, not spam ;)))
Do you seriously think anyone's going to look at your photoshops/fits?
What kind of impenetrable cast-iron would do that? 😆
Where-profit, huh?
How about a profit?
You're gonna make a profit?
You keep posting fake pictures.
😄
Do you seriously think anyone is going to look at your photoshops/fits?
What kind of impenetrable cast-iron do you have to be to do that? 😆
Where's the profit, huh?
How about a profit?
You're gonna make a profit?
You keep posting fake pictures.
😄
I know, but you don't, and you're chasing me all over the forum 😁😂🤣
I see, I see... Not a good excuse, Mr Cleaner...
Realise that you'll be forever jealous of the capitalist janitor and boogeyman.
You've got a big puddle of bitcoin, Mr. Ulad.
You can't get away with it now...
Waiting forbitcoin to 200,000 🤣
Don't forget to mortgage the flat when it goes down again...
I have no complex to resent the dreamer philosophers and I hold no grudge against them.
You took the bait and I've brought you out in the open. I see you're still a poor man, and you're looking to forex to make a buck. You're probably on the dole)) and you've lost a lot on bitcoin.
If I'm wrong, you can prove me wrong. Wave your bitcoin stack in front of everyone. See the face of a millionaire)).
==
I know a lot of friends and acquaintances in the states. I know how you live there firsthand.
Good going)and what are you trading on?
On the tester 😁 or on photoshop 😁
On the tester 😁 or on photoshop 😁
I have no complex to be offended by dream philosophers, nor do I hold grudges against them.
You have taken the bait and I have exposed you. I see you're still a poor man, and you're looking to forex to make a buck. You're probably on the dole)) and you've lost a lot on bitcoin.
If I'm wrong, you can prove me wrong. Wave your bitcoin stack in front of everyone. See the face of a millionaire)).
==
I know a lot of friends and acquaintances in the states. I know how you live there firsthand.
But you are offended and throwing yourself at Drimmer - everyone can see that - and it's pointless to deny it.
Drimer is a highly cultured turnover capitalist and you're a jealous loser referring to some acquaintances 😀😁😁 (typical loser maneuver by the way)
And why should I prove anything to you when I'm standing on the other side of the financial machine of the global factory?
I'm the one selling you what you're buying, you know?
I even know how some would start now: "We must have communion with the grail, you unbelievers! And commune Rena to the holy traders great martyrs, who came down to us straight from the glass". *********_К😄
Rena and similar false prophets are a particularly bad case.
On the tester 😁 or on photoshop 😁
More likely the former, as "Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00"
More like the former, because "Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00"
Heh heh, such a shame...
I'm the one selling you what you're buying, you know?