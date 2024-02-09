The future of the Forex industry - page 178
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By the way, yes!
Sasha_AK, if the Grail is needed, it's up to Renat now. I hope 50% a day will suit you?
By the way, Sweden is much more red (86.7!) than the World Bank (about 25) according to Credit Suisse's methodology for wealth assessment, which is an interesting point!
I think Rena has something... But, he talks too vaguely. Let's just say it's not academic. You're much better at it, too, so it's more interesting to argue.
It's impossible to argue with Rena, because his words are imbued with the mysterious power of the Grail.
Yes, Rena is not easy, not easy at all.)
Then you must also agree that entrepreneurs and more active people in general should be paid markedly more. 😁
That's usually the case, of course,
you just want too much.
Now I'm not ready to say much specifically about Sweden, but I will note that their Gini kfc is pretty low, it's true, but that said: only 5% of households own 77% of the total shares owned by all households. This provides that 5% with the income that the rest of the population gets from labour.
Capitalism has won again, hehe.
As you can see in any situation the most successful win.
So I've been in agreement from the start. Show me where I wrote thatentrepreneurs and more active people in general should not get markedly more. The question is how much more - 10, 100 or 1000 times the minimum wage? That's what I think the government should determine. So that there is no monstrous disproportion in the incomes of citizens.
As we can see, in any situation, it is the most successful who win.
Of course, no one is arguing.
The worker has to comply with technological instructions and performance standards. And efficient is not specific.
In that case, he will only be paid as a biorobot - that is, markedly lower than other more valuable employees - should that be clear?
Poverty is a consequence of a faulty social structure. In a just society there should be no poor and, if a person works and works honestly and with integrity, he should not be poor. The poor only exist when the minimum wage is unfairly low. And no matter what I am told, I will always adhere to this position in this matter.
You are deeply mistaken: there are poor countries in themselves in absolute terms of gross product and per capita - and it is foolish to deny it.
Take Burundi/CAR/Sudan/Somali -- and even if divided equally by everyone it comes out to less than $1000 per year per person, you get the idea?
Mr. Khorosh... Did you just... Just sat in the puddle objectively again.
😁😂🤣
I put a turkey in the branch especially for you ;)but there's a lot of spamming going on after that, you'll have to look it up
Couldn't have bothered.... Everyone knows your"Grails" 😀
You didn't have to bother... Everyone knows your"Grails" 😀
So I've been in agreement all along. Show me where I wrote thatentrepreneurs and more active people in general should not be paid markedly more. The only question here is how much more - 10, 100 or 1000 times the minimum wage? That's what I think the government should determine. So that there is no monstrous disproportion in the incomes of citizens.
As we can see, in any situation, it is the most successful who win.
Of course, no one argues.
But why not more than X times?
It is clear that the state/laws all this, but there must be a logical reason why in general this X must exist.
I think Leibniz wrote that everything must have a reason.
Thank you, teacher!
Er, but you're supposed to be outraged and start blaspheming Drimmer!
Erm, but you're supposed to be outraged and start blaspheming Drimmer!
I could have poured, but...
but... the wires aren't leaking.
;)