The future of the Forex industry - page 118
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Wow! So you're on the job here, are you?) Supervising us, so to speak...)
It's quite commendable to be at work at such an advanced age)) Indeed, it's patriotism in action, not in word but in deed))
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Well, that's great! Thank you. (Laughs) Otherwise, you open the fridge and it reads out declassified documents ;)
)))
A while ago I had a dream about war. Very realistic. Rolling over. Periods. Even formed some common plots. War, by the way, doesn't stop business, people work, it just has its own specifics. Social inequality is exacerbated. Sometimes there was absolute decay, ruin, but there was also life. In my dreams I played different roles, sometimes I was a technological spy, sometimes I was a social disrupter. The risks grow, but so do the margins. Not a war like in the movies, where bombs fall and shoot, no. There are not many casualties, but rather a different kind of war, close to a cold war with pinpoint operations. But the main question that could not be resolved was: where, in which region would it be safe? Where to go for a long-term stay?
Where to go for a long-term stay?
To Antarctica. Under the ice, make a home, eat penguins.) Actually, you're in space, you're probably used to living there).
A while ago I had a dream about war. Very realistic. Rolling on and on. Periods. Even formed some common plots. War, by the way, doesn't stop business, people work, it just has its own specifics. Social inequality is exacerbated. Sometimes there was absolute decay, ruin, but there was also life. In my dreams I played different roles, sometimes I was a technological spy, sometimes I was a social disrupter. The risks grow, but so do the margins. Not a war like in the movies, where bombs fall and shoot, no. There are not many casualties, but rather a different kind of war, close to a cold war with pinpoint operations. But the main question that could not be resolved was: where, in which region would it be safe? Where to go for a long-term stay?
Muslim Dream Book - "War" dream meaning
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Muslim Dream Book - "War" meaning of the dream
Otherwise. Every day food prices go up. Even sprat is under 300 a kilo.
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