DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTrend IndicatorsCiIchimokuTenkanSen 

TenkanSen

Returns the buffer element of the TenkanSen line by the specified index.

double  TenkanSen(
   int  index      // index
   )

Parameters

index

[in]  TenkanSen line buffer element index.

Return Value

The buffer element of the TenkanSen line by the specified index, or EMPTY_VALUE if there is no correct data.