ChinkouSpan 

ChinkouSpan

Returns the buffer element of the ChinkouSpan line by the specified index.

double  ChinkouSpan(
   int  index      // index
   )

Parameters

index

[in] ChinkouSpan line buffer element index.

Return Value

The buffer element of the ChinkouSpan line of the specified index, or EMPTY_VALUE if there is no correct data.