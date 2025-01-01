MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTrend Indicators
Main and Auxiliary Classes of Technical Indicators and Timeseries
This group of chapters contains technical details of the main and auxiliary classes of technical indicators and timeseries, as well as descriptions of the appropriate components of the MQL5 Standard Library.
|
Class/group
|
Description
|
Average Directional Index
|
Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder
|
Bollinger Bands®
|
Envelopes
|
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
|
Moving Average
|
Parabolic Stop And Reverse System
|
Standard Deviation
|
Double Exponential Moving Average
|
Triple Exponential Moving Average
|
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
|
Adaptive Moving Average
|
Variable Index Dynamic Average