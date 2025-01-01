DocumentationSections
Main and Auxiliary Classes of Technical Indicators and Timeseries

This group of chapters contains technical details of the main and auxiliary classes of technical indicators and timeseries, as well as descriptions of the appropriate components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

Class/group

Description

CiADX

Average Directional Index

CiADXWilder

Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder

CiBands

Bollinger Bands®

CiEnvelopes

Envelopes

CiIchimoku

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

CiMA

Moving Average

CiSAR

Parabolic Stop And Reverse System

CiStdDev

Standard Deviation

CiDEMA

Double Exponential Moving Average

CiTEMA

Triple Exponential Moving Average

CiFrAMA

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

CiAMA

Adaptive Moving Average

CiVIDyA

Variable Index Dynamic Average