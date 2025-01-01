MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTrend IndicatorsCiIchimokuSenkouSpanA TenkanSenPeriodKijunSenPeriodSenkouSpanBPeriodCreateTenkanSenKijunSenSenkouSpanASenkouSpanBChinkouSpanType SenkouSpanA Returns the buffer element of the SenkouSpanA line by the specified index. double SenkouSpanA( int index // index ) Parameters index [in] SenkouSpanA line buffer element index. Return Value The buffer element of the SenkouSpanA line of the specified index, or EMPTY_VALUE if there is no correct data. KijunSen SenkouSpanB