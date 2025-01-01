DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsTrend IndicatorsCiIchimokuKijunSen 

KijunSen

Returns the buffer element of the KijunSen line by the specified index.

double  KijunSen(
   int  index      // index
   )

Parameters

index

[in]  KijunSen line buffer element index.

Return Value

The buffer element of the KijunSen line of the specified index, or EMPTY_VALUE if there is no correct data.