MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignal 

CExpertSignal

CExpertSignal is a base class for trading signals, it does nothing (except CheckReverseLong() and CheckReverseShort() methods) but provides the interfaces.

How to use it:

1. Prepare an algorithm for trading signals;
2. Create your own trading signal class, inherited from CExpertSignal class;
3. Override the virtual methods in your class with your own algorithms.

You can find an examples of trading signal classes in the Expert\Signal\ folder.

Description

CExpertSignal is a base class for implementation of trading signal algorithms.

Declaration

   class CExpertSignal : public CExpertBase

Title

   #include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertSignal

Direct descendants

CSignalAC, CSignalAMA, CSignalAO, CSignalBearsPower, CSignalBullsPower, CSignalCCI, CSignalDeM, CSignalDEMA, CSignalEnvelopes, CSignalFrAMA, CSignalRSI, CSignalRVI, CSignalSAR, CSignalStoch, CSignalTEMA, CSignalTriX, CSignalWPR

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization

 

virtual InitIndicators

Initializes indicators and timeseries

virtual ValidationSettings

Checks the object settings

virtual AddFilter

Adds a filter to combined signal

Access to Protected Data

 

BasePrice

Sets base price level

UsedSeries

Gets the flags of timeseries used

Parameters Setting

 

Weight

Sets the value of "Weight" parameter

PatternsUsage

Sets the value of "PatternsUsage" parameter

General

Sets the value of "General" parameter

Ignore

Sets the value of "Ignore" parameter

Invert

Sets the value of "Invert" parameter

ThresholdOpen

Sets the value of "ThresholdOpen" parameter

ThresholdClose

Sets the value of "ThresholdClose" parameter

PriceLevel

Sets the value of "PriceLevel" parameter

StopLevel

Sets the value of "StopLevel" parameter

TakeLevel

Sets the value of "TakeLevel" parameter

Expiration

Sets the value of "Expiration" parameter

Magic

Sets the value of "Magic" parameter

Checking Trading Conditions

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

Checks conditions to open long position

virtual CheckCloseLong

Checks conditions to close long position

virtual CheckOpenShort

Checks conditions to open short position

virtual CheckCloseShort

Checks conditions to close short position

virtual CheckReverseLong

Checks conditions of long position reversal

virtual CheckReverseShort

Checks conditions of short position reversal

Trade Parameters Setting

 

virtual OpenLongParams

Sets parameters for long position opening

virtual OpenShortParams

Sets parameters for short position opening

virtual CloseLongParams

Sets parameters for long position closing

virtual CloseShortParams

Sets parameters for short position closing

Checking of Order Trailing Conditions

 

virtual CheckTrailingOrderLong

Checks conditions to modify parameters of Buy Pending order

virtual CheckTrailingOrderShort

Checks conditions to modify parameters of Sell Pending order

Methods to Check Formation of Market Orders

 

virtual LongCondition

Gets the result of checking buy conditions

virtual ShortCondition

Gets the result of checking sell conditions

virtual Direction

Gets the "weighted" direction of price

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries