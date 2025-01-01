- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
CExpertSignal
CExpertSignal is a base class for trading signals, it does nothing (except CheckReverseLong() and CheckReverseShort() methods) but provides the interfaces.
How to use it:
1. Prepare an algorithm for trading signals;
2. Create your own trading signal class, inherited from CExpertSignal class;
3. Override the virtual methods in your class with your own algorithms.
You can find an examples of trading signal classes in the Expert\Signal\ folder.
Description
CExpertSignal is a base class for implementation of trading signal algorithms.
Declaration
|
class CExpertSignal : public CExpertBase
Title
|
#include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CExpertSignal
Direct descendants
CSignalAC, CSignalAMA, CSignalAO, CSignalBearsPower, CSignalBullsPower, CSignalCCI, CSignalDeM, CSignalDEMA, CSignalEnvelopes, CSignalFrAMA, CSignalRSI, CSignalRVI, CSignalSAR, CSignalStoch, CSignalTEMA, CSignalTriX, CSignalWPR
Class Methods by Groups
|
Initialization
|
|
virtual InitIndicators
|
Initializes indicators and timeseries
|
virtual ValidationSettings
|
Checks the object settings
|
virtual AddFilter
|
Adds a filter to combined signal
|
Access to Protected Data
|
|
Sets base price level
|
Gets the flags of timeseries used
|
Parameters Setting
|
|
Sets the value of "Weight" parameter
|
Sets the value of "PatternsUsage" parameter
|
Sets the value of "General" parameter
|
Sets the value of "Ignore" parameter
|
Sets the value of "Invert" parameter
|
Sets the value of "ThresholdOpen" parameter
|
Sets the value of "ThresholdClose" parameter
|
Sets the value of "PriceLevel" parameter
|
Sets the value of "StopLevel" parameter
|
Sets the value of "TakeLevel" parameter
|
Sets the value of "Expiration" parameter
|
Sets the value of "Magic" parameter
|
Checking Trading Conditions
|
|
virtual CheckOpenLong
|
Checks conditions to open long position
|
virtual CheckCloseLong
|
Checks conditions to close long position
|
virtual CheckOpenShort
|
Checks conditions to open short position
|
virtual CheckCloseShort
|
Checks conditions to close short position
|
virtual CheckReverseLong
|
Checks conditions of long position reversal
|
virtual CheckReverseShort
|
Checks conditions of short position reversal
|
Trade Parameters Setting
|
|
virtual OpenLongParams
|
Sets parameters for long position opening
|
virtual OpenShortParams
|
Sets parameters for short position opening
|
virtual CloseLongParams
|
Sets parameters for long position closing
|
virtual CloseShortParams
|
Sets parameters for short position closing
|
Checking of Order Trailing Conditions
|
|
virtual CheckTrailingOrderLong
|
Checks conditions to modify parameters of Buy Pending order
|
virtual CheckTrailingOrderShort
|
Checks conditions to modify parameters of Sell Pending order
|
Methods to Check Formation of Market Orders
|
|
virtual LongCondition
|
Gets the result of checking buy conditions
|
virtual ShortCondition
|
Gets the result of checking sell conditions
|
virtual Direction
|
Gets the "weighted" direction of price
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries