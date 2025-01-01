CExpertSignal

CExpertSignal is a base class for trading signals, it does nothing (except CheckReverseLong() and CheckReverseShort() methods) but provides the interfaces.

How to use it:

1. Prepare an algorithm for trading signals;

2. Create your own trading signal class, inherited from CExpertSignal class;

3. Override the virtual methods in your class with your own algorithms.

You can find an examples of trading signal classes in the Expert\Signal\ folder.

Description

CExpertSignal is a base class for implementation of trading signal algorithms.

Declaration

class CExpertSignal : public CExpertBase

Title

#include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CExpertBase CExpertSignal Direct descendants CSignalAC, CSignalAMA, CSignalAO, CSignalBearsPower, CSignalBullsPower, CSignalCCI, CSignalDeM, CSignalDEMA, CSignalEnvelopes, CSignalFrAMA, CSignalRSI, CSignalRVI, CSignalSAR, CSignalStoch, CSignalTEMA, CSignalTriX, CSignalWPR

Class Methods by Groups

Initialization virtual InitIndicators Initializes indicators and timeseries virtual ValidationSettings Checks the object settings virtual AddFilter Adds a filter to combined signal Access to Protected Data BasePrice Sets base price level UsedSeries Gets the flags of timeseries used Parameters Setting Weight Sets the value of "Weight" parameter PatternsUsage Sets the value of "PatternsUsage" parameter General Sets the value of "General" parameter Ignore Sets the value of "Ignore" parameter Invert Sets the value of "Invert" parameter ThresholdOpen Sets the value of "ThresholdOpen" parameter ThresholdClose Sets the value of "ThresholdClose" parameter PriceLevel Sets the value of "PriceLevel" parameter StopLevel Sets the value of "StopLevel" parameter TakeLevel Sets the value of "TakeLevel" parameter Expiration Sets the value of "Expiration" parameter Magic Sets the value of "Magic" parameter Checking Trading Conditions virtual CheckOpenLong Checks conditions to open long position virtual CheckCloseLong Checks conditions to close long position virtual CheckOpenShort Checks conditions to open short position virtual CheckCloseShort Checks conditions to close short position virtual CheckReverseLong Checks conditions of long position reversal virtual CheckReverseShort Checks conditions of short position reversal Trade Parameters Setting virtual OpenLongParams Sets parameters for long position opening virtual OpenShortParams Sets parameters for short position opening virtual CloseLongParams Sets parameters for long position closing virtual CloseShortParams Sets parameters for short position closing Checking of Order Trailing Conditions virtual CheckTrailingOrderLong Checks conditions to modify parameters of Buy Pending order virtual CheckTrailingOrderShort Checks conditions to modify parameters of Sell Pending order Methods to Check Formation of Market Orders virtual LongCondition Gets the result of checking buy conditions virtual ShortCondition Gets the result of checking sell conditions virtual Direction Gets the "weighted" direction of price